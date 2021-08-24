






































































 




   

   









Mike Hanopol: Manny Pacquiao already reached out to pay debt
Manny Pacquiao celebrates his split-decision victory over Keith Thurman in their WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 24, 2021 - 6:12pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Mike Hanopol revealed that he and Sen. Manny Pacquiao already settled their financial woes for the unpaid Hebrew songs he created for the legendary boxer. 



In a comment section of the viral post, a fan told Mike to talk directly to the person involved. 



“Baka hindi naging malinaw ang napag usapan o kailangan siyang pasabihan o paalalahanan..siguro direktang sabihin kay Sen Manny marami kasing tao na makikisakay sa issue lalo na yung ayaw Kay Pacman dahil sa nalalapit na halalan kailangan maintindihan ang bawat panig,” the comment read.



The OPM legend replied to the comment, saying all is well between him and Manny with the help of songwriter Lito Camo. 



 






 



“OK NA PARE. KUMUNEK NA SI LITO CAMO. HININGI NA NYA DETALYE. 3 KANTA. HEBREW SONGS. SYA NA AASIKASO NG LAHAT,” Mike said. 



Mike posted on social media last Sunday to call out Manny for the unpaid songs. 



“Sabi Pacman gusto nya makatulong di importante ang pera sa kanya e bakit ayaw mo ako bayaran? Nagpagawa ka ng Hebrew songs sa akin. I spent money on studio and musician di mo naman ako binayaran,” he said. 



“San ang tulong na sinasabi mo? Di ka na naawa. Matanda na ako niloko mo pa ako,” he added. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BOXER MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      MIKE HANOPOL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
