Side A to release new 'Forevermore' version at 9/11 20th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Clara Benin, daughter of original Side A bassist Joey Benin and the man behind the hit song “Forevermore,” believed that the song her dad wrote for mom had so much impact to the local music scene.

At the recent virtual media conference of Side A for their Redux Calesa 2nd Set concert, Clara said “Forevermore” is not just a great influence for her but to so many young musicians in the country today.

“I grew up with it. It’s a very nostalgic song for me. Siguro lately ko lang na-realize na, through my music career, how much the song impact the OPM industry and the song is such a great influence not just for me but so many young musician today in the Philippines,” Clara said.

According to her, Side A set the standard high for every Filipino musician.



“Side A is a very huge influence for me, personally. They’ve really set the standard high when it comes to performing and writing music. Siyempre, I grow with them, grow up listening to Side A so they were really a big influence for me growing up,’ she said.

Clara will be the special guest of Side A’s 2nd virtual concert happening on September 11.

The original line-up of Side A -- brothers Rodel (lead vocals and saxophone) and Naldy Gonzalez (keyboards), Mar Dizon (drums), Joey Benin (bass), Pido Lalimarmo (guitar), and Kelly Badon (guitar) – is back for a show that the band collectively described as “a longer, fun-filled night of music.”

“Nothing but good vibes. We are holding the show on the date of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. While we will remember the day of infamy and do not forget those who died, we also want to celebrate life and bring some song to a day of bereavement,” said Rodel, who has lived in Florida for a couple of decades now.

Calesa 2nd Set will feature a new composition from the band as well as the composer’s version of Side A’s most beloved hit, “Forevermore.”

Joey wrote “Forevermore” for his wife Bing (one of their first hits “Eva Marie” was written when the couple was still dating). “Forevermore” was included in Side A’s fourth album, "By Your Side," which also served as the band’s first ever international release.

“When we recorded ‘Forevermore,’ it was Side A’s second vocalist Joey Generoso, who sang it. We have a new arrangement for the song and I’ll be singing the song,” Joey said.

“Speaking of new songs and arrangements, the band is contemplating on re-recording their first album along with new songs,” added Naldy.

Also joining Calesa 2nd Set is Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon.

Side A Redux Calesa 2nd Set is sponsored by Forex, Ateneo College Batch 1988, ANCOP, and ktx.ph.

Tickets to the “Side A Redux Calesa 2nd Set” online concert may cost P1,000.00 or US $20. Tickets may be purchased at carlopacific.com or ktx.ph and the following is the schedule: 8:30 p.m. (Philippines and Dubai), 6:30 p.m. (Milan, Italy time); and 8:30 p.m. (North America).