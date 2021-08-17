






































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Side A to release new 'Forevermore' version at 9/11 20th anniversary

                     

                        

                           
Side A to release new 'Forevermore' version at 9/11 20th anniversary

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 6:38pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Clara Benin, daughter of original Side A bassist Joey Benin and the man behind the hit song “Forevermore,” believed that the song her dad wrote for mom had so much impact to the local music scene. 



At the recent virtual media conference of Side A for their Redux Calesa 2nd Set concert, Clara said “Forevermore” is not just a great influence for her but to so many young musicians in the country today. 

   
   


“I grew up with it. It’s a very nostalgic song for me. Siguro lately ko lang na-realize na, through my music career, how much the song impact the OPM industry and the song is such a great influence not just for me but so many young musician today in the Philippines,” Clara said.  



According to her, Side A set the standard high for every Filipino musician.



 












“Side A is a very huge influence for me, personally. They’ve really set the standard high when it comes to performing and writing music. Siyempre, I grow with them, grow up listening to Side A so they were really a big influence for me growing up,’ she said.  



Clara will be the special guest of Side A’s 2nd virtual concert happening on September 11. 



The original line-up of Side A -- brothers Rodel (lead vocals and saxophone) and Naldy Gonzalez (keyboards), Mar Dizon (drums), Joey Benin (bass), Pido Lalimarmo (guitar), and Kelly Badon (guitar) – is back for a show that the band collectively described as “a longer, fun-filled night of music.”



“Nothing but good vibes. We are holding the show on the date of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. While we will remember the day of infamy and do not forget those who died, we also want to celebrate life and bring some song to a day of bereavement,” said Rodel, who has lived in Florida for a couple of decades now.



Calesa 2nd Set will feature a new composition from the band as well as the composer’s version of Side A’s most beloved hit, “Forevermore.”



Joey wrote “Forevermore” for his wife Bing (one of their first hits “Eva Marie” was written when the couple was still dating). “Forevermore” was included in Side A’s fourth album, "By Your Side," which also served as the band’s first ever international release. 



“When we recorded ‘Forevermore,’ it was Side A’s second vocalist Joey Generoso, who sang it. We have a new arrangement for the song and I’ll be singing the song,” Joey said. 



“Speaking of new songs and arrangements, the band is contemplating on re-recording their first album along with new songs,” added Naldy. 



Also joining Calesa 2nd Set is Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon.



Side A Redux Calesa 2nd Set is sponsored by Forex, Ateneo College Batch 1988, ANCOP, and ktx.ph. 



Tickets to the “Side A Redux Calesa 2nd Set” online concert may cost P1,000.00 or US $20. Tickets may be purchased at carlopacific.com or ktx.ph and the following is the schedule: 8:30 p.m. (Philippines and Dubai), 6:30 p.m. (Milan, Italy time); and 8:30 p.m. (North America).


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CLARA BENIN
                                                      SIDE A
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 hours ago

                              
                              
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bob Dylan has been sued in a New York court by a woman who says the US rock and folk legend sexually abused her almost 60...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Valenciano on Julie Anne San Jose: She can actually do more than my dad
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Paolo Valenciano on Julie Anne San Jose: She can actually do more than my dad


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Paolo Valenciano thinks highly of Julie Anne San Jose's abilities. The popular concert director and first-born of iconic singer/songwriter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Callalily, This Band collaborate for 'Bahala Na'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Callalily, This Band collaborate for 'Bahala Na'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
It's a Friday the 13th of leaving love to the fates. This Band has finally recorded a melancholic track with one of the hitmakers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Don't blink': Bella Poarch reveals sexual assault in new music video, Ivana Alawi makes cameo
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
'Don't blink': Bella Poarch reveals sexual assault in new music video, Ivana Alawi makes cameo


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Don't ever blink. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Malaysian star Siti Sarah Raissuddin dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Malaysian star Siti Sarah Raissuddin dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Malaysia's popular singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin died of COVID-19 days after giving birth to her fourth child. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ed Sheeran to perform in GMA's 'All-Out Sundays' on August 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Ed Sheeran to perform in GMA's 'All-Out Sundays' on August 15


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
International singer Ed Sheeran will be performing in the GMA7's Sunday noontime show "All-Out Sundays" on August 15.

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with