






































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
'Don't blink': Bella Poarch reveals sexual assault in new music video, Ivana Alawi makes cameo
Bella Poarch, Ivana Alawi 
Bella Poarch, Ivana Alawi via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
'Don't blink': Bella Poarch reveals sexual assault in new music video, Ivana Alawi makes cameo

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 6:17pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Don't ever blink. Fans of Ivana Alawi will be able to spot her even for a split second in Bella Poarch's second music video (MV) for her collaboration single "Inferno" with Sub Urban.



Premiered on August 13 on Bella Poarch YouTube channel, the MV features the who's who in the vlogging/content creation world including Ivana.



"Don't blink. Did you spot someone familiar in @bellapoarch new MV? (fire emoji) Congrats babe! So glad to have been able to join you, even for a quick glance. Make sure to watch her newest MV Inferno! Cheers!" wrote Ivana on her Instagram post wearing the costume she wore on the MV.



Bella replied, "Thank you for being in my MV po!!! Ahhh! Angganda mo talaga ate (crying, heart emojis) labyu."



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Ivana Alawi (@ivanaalawi)








 



Bella revealed in the comments section of her MV in her YouTube channel that "Inferno" talks about her experience with sexual assault. She shared that the MV is her fantasy of how she wished she reacted toward that traumatic experience.



"As a victim of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me. This is something I haven’t been ready to share with you just yet. It’s very hard for me to talk about. But I’m ready now. I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went. It’s a fantasy I wish was true. I’m looking forward to sharing this with you all," Bella wrote.



In June, Bella shared her traumatic childhood experience growing up in the Philippines with her adoptive retired US service man father and Filipina mother on the H3 Podcast YouTube channel.



Related: TikTok star Bella Poarch says Philippines is still 'home' despite traumatic childhood



"Inferno" is the second MV released by the Filipino-American TikTok sensation-turned-recording artist.



She released "Build A B*tch" last May, with direction by Sub Urban. It also featured famous vloggers/content creators, including Bretman Rock who also appears in "Inferno."



Apart from Bretman, other vloggers/content creators/streamers seen in "Inferno" are TommyInnit, Ludwig, Disguised Toast, Adin Ross, Fuslie, QuarterJade, Staryuuki, Courage, Pokimane, Valkyrae, StarSmitten, LilyPichu, Yvonnie and TinaKitten. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      IVANA ALAWI
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Malaysian star Siti Sarah Raissuddin dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Malaysian star Siti Sarah Raissuddin dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Malaysia's popular singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin died of COVID-19 days after giving birth to her fourth child. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ed Sheeran to perform in GMA's 'All-Out Sundays' on August 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Ed Sheeran to perform in GMA's 'All-Out Sundays' on August 15


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
International singer Ed Sheeran will be performing in the GMA7's Sunday noontime show "All-Out Sundays" on August 15.

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aaliyah, R. Kelly and a 'violent puzzle' of alleged abuse
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Aaliyah, R. Kelly and a 'violent puzzle' of alleged abuse


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
This month marks 20 years since the death of Aaliyah, who at age 22 was killed in a plane crash that sent international shockwaves...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde release songs for each other on the same day
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde release songs for each other on the same day


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Singers KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde showed their love anew with the release of their respective singles for each oher. Sung...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Selena Gomez calls out TV series for referencing her kidney transplant
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Selena Gomez calls out TV series for referencing her kidney transplant


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
International pop star Selena Gomez called out TV series "The Good Fight" for referencing her kidney transplant.

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Britney Spears conservatorship: Olivia Rodrigo says women still bullied in music industry
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Britney Spears conservatorship: Olivia Rodrigo says women still bullied in music industry


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
International pop star Olivia Rodrigo expressed her support to embattled pop star Britney Spears over her conservatorshi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with