'Don't blink': Bella Poarch reveals sexual assault in new music video, Ivana Alawi makes cameo

MANILA, Philippines — Don't ever blink. Fans of Ivana Alawi will be able to spot her even for a split second in Bella Poarch's second music video (MV) for her collaboration single "Inferno" with Sub Urban.

Premiered on August 13 on Bella Poarch YouTube channel, the MV features the who's who in the vlogging/content creation world including Ivana.

"Don't blink. Did you spot someone familiar in @bellapoarch new MV? (fire emoji) Congrats babe! So glad to have been able to join you, even for a quick glance. Make sure to watch her newest MV Inferno! Cheers!" wrote Ivana on her Instagram post wearing the costume she wore on the MV.

Bella replied, "Thank you for being in my MV po!!! Ahhh! Angganda mo talaga ate (crying, heart emojis) labyu."

Bella revealed in the comments section of her MV in her YouTube channel that "Inferno" talks about her experience with sexual assault. She shared that the MV is her fantasy of how she wished she reacted toward that traumatic experience.

"As a victim of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me. This is something I haven’t been ready to share with you just yet. It’s very hard for me to talk about. But I’m ready now. I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went. It’s a fantasy I wish was true. I’m looking forward to sharing this with you all," Bella wrote.

In June, Bella shared her traumatic childhood experience growing up in the Philippines with her adoptive retired US service man father and Filipina mother on the H3 Podcast YouTube channel.

"Inferno" is the second MV released by the Filipino-American TikTok sensation-turned-recording artist.

She released "Build A B*tch" last May, with direction by Sub Urban. It also featured famous vloggers/content creators, including Bretman Rock who also appears in "Inferno."

Apart from Bretman, other vloggers/content creators/streamers seen in "Inferno" are TommyInnit, Ludwig, Disguised Toast, Adin Ross, Fuslie, QuarterJade, Staryuuki, Courage, Pokimane, Valkyrae, StarSmitten, LilyPichu, Yvonnie and TinaKitten.