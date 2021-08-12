






































































 




   

   









Malaysian star Siti Sarah Raissuddin dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth
Malaysia's singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin 
Siti Sarah Raissuddin via Instagram  

                     

                        

                           
Malaysian star Siti Sarah Raissuddin dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 6:20pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Malaysia's popular singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin died of COVID-19 days after giving birth to her fourth child.



According to New Strait Times, her husband, comedian Shuib Sepahtu, managed to make one last video call with her before she died. 



The comedian said she and their other three children saw tears coming down the cheeks of the popular singer during the video call. 



"With the help of the nurses and doctor, I was able to make the video call and that was the last time my kids and I would lay our eyes on her while she was still alive. At the time, I saw tears streaming down her cheeks, as if she understood what we were saying to her,” he said. 



 










 



Shuib also said that he went to the hospital but was not permitted to see her. 



"I was at the hospital later after the kids had gone to sleep and completed a Yassin recital, as well as prayers for her last night. However, I was not permitted to see her. I then returned home," he said. 



The comedian said it will be a challenge for him to tell their kids that their mother is dead. 



"It's just that it will be really challenging for me to break the news to my three kids on the death of their mother," he said.



Shuib also said that the singer will be buried next to her mother. 



"When we talked about things relating to death before, she had asked to be buried next to her late mother's grave," he shared.



He also said that their newborn baby will be named Ayash Affan. 



"She had gifted me with Ayash Affan who was born last Friday. She fought hard to save our baby. The name Ayash Affan was her choice, through her reading she said that it related to a fighter in the Gaza region," he said.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

