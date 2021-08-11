






































































 




   







   















Ed Sheeran to perform in GMA's 'All-Out Sundays' on August 15
Ed Sheeran
The STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Ed Sheeran to perform in GMA's 'All-Out Sundays' on August 15

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 1:34pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — International singer Ed Sheeran will be performing in the GMA7's Sunday noontime show "All-Out Sundays" on August 15. 



According the GMA News, Ed will be singing his new single in the noontime show. 



Apart from the GMA-7 appearance, the Grammy Award winner will headline concerts across multiple cities on September 25 to raise awareness about climate change, poverty and vaccination. 



Ed will be joined by Doja Cat, HER and Black Eyed Peas in France while Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will be playing in New Yoirk's Central Park. 



"Across six continents, artists will help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defend the planet and defeat poverty," non-government organization Global Citizen said in a statement.

 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ED SHEERAN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
