Ed Sheeran to perform in GMA's 'All-Out Sundays' on August 15

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Ed Sheeran will be performing in the GMA7's Sunday noontime show "All-Out Sundays" on August 15.

According the GMA News, Ed will be singing his new single in the noontime show.

Apart from the GMA-7 appearance, the Grammy Award winner will headline concerts across multiple cities on September 25 to raise awareness about climate change, poverty and vaccination.

Ed will be joined by Doja Cat, HER and Black Eyed Peas in France while Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will be playing in New Yoirk's Central Park.

"Across six continents, artists will help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defend the planet and defeat poverty," non-government organization Global Citizen said in a statement.

