Selena Gomez calls out TV series for referencing her kidney transplant

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Selena Gomez called out TV series "The Good Fight" for referencing her kidney transplant.

In the fourth episode of the comedy series, a character asks what topics are off-limits. The group responded with necrophilia, autism and "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant."

The episode received heavy backlash on social media from Selena's fans from around the globe.

The pop star also took to her social media to address the issue.

I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

“My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor,” she added with the link of a website for those who want to become an organ donor.

Selena underwent kidney transplant last 2017. She was diagnosed with Lupus in 2011.