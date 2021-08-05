Britney Spears conservatorship: Olivia Rodrigo says women still bullied in music industry

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Olivia Rodrigo expressed her support to embattled pop star Britney Spears over her conservatorship.

According to GQ Magazine report today, Olivia said she has been following Britney’s battle very closely and she finds it horrific.

"The Britney stuff was just horrific, and I've been following it very closely," she said.

"I think it's just so awful. I think, as an industry, people are getting better at not taking advantage of and manipulating and bullying young women. But it's still so apparent, and I witness that too. Not near at the level that Britney has, obviously. I think that's an important paradigm that I hope that we'll be able to break in the coming generations," she added.

Recently, Olivia was tapped by the White House to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

US President Joe Biden posted on Twitter a photo of him with the “Drivers License” singer in the White House.

“Thanks for stopping by, Olivia, and for using your voice to urge young people to get vaccinated. If we all do our part and get the COVID-19 vaccine, we can defeat this virus once and for all. Let’s do this,” Biden wrote.

