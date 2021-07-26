Netizens commend Morissette Amon for singing national anthem in Duterte's last SONA

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon trended online after singing the country's national anthem "Lupang Hinirang" during the final State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Morissette was accompanied by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra ahead of Duterte’s sixth and last SONA at the Batasang Pambansa.

Socia media users commended the Kapamilya artist for singing the national anthem flawlessly unlike other singers who sang the “Lupang Hinirang” before.

Twitter user @just_AJayy posted that Morissette’s rendition of the national anthem is on the right key and tempo.

“It's on the right tempo and key po. Yan din minsan ginagamit ng chorales hehehe. We also call it the 'Marching tempo'. Just sharing lang from someone who sang the National Anthem with the same tempo," he said.

It's on the right tempo and key po. Yan din minsan ginagamit ng chorales hehehe. We also call it the "Marching tempo". Just sharing lang from someone who sang the National Anthem with the same tempo. :)



Twitter user @joshushujeong said that Morissette was the only bright side in Duterte’s last SONA.

“The way many people agreed that Morissette singing the national anthem is the only good thing in SONA PERIODT,” he said.

The way many people agreed that Morissette singing the national anthem is the only good thing in Sona PERIODT. — ????Chel ? ?? (@joshushujeong) July 26, 2021

Another Twitter user @morisavage alleged that Morissette literally removed the word “bayan” from the lyrics in her performance.

“Morissette literally removed the word 'bayan' from the lyrics since hindi naman talaga magiliw sa bayang ito,” she said.