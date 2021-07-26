






































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Netizens commend Morissette Amon for singing national anthem in Duterte's last SONA
Singer Morissette Amon performing "Lupang Hinirang" in Duterte's last Sona. 
PCOO, screenshot

                     

                        

                           
Netizens commend Morissette Amon for singing national anthem in Duterte's last SONA

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 6:10pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon trended online after singing the country's national anthem "Lupang Hinirang" during the final State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte. 



Morissette was accompanied by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra ahead of Duterte’s sixth and last SONA at the Batasang Pambansa. 



Socia media users commended the Kapamilya artist for singing the national anthem flawlessly unlike other singers who sang the “Lupang Hinirang” before. 



Twitter user @just_AJayy posted that Morissette’s rendition of the national anthem is on the right key and tempo. 



“It's on the right tempo and key po. Yan din minsan ginagamit ng chorales hehehe. We also call it the 'Marching tempo'. Just sharing lang from someone who sang the National Anthem with the same tempo," he said. 






Twitter user @joshushujeong said that Morissette was the only bright side in Duterte’s last SONA. 



“The way many people agreed that Morissette singing the national anthem is the only good thing in SONA PERIODT,” he said. 






Another Twitter user @morisavage alleged that Morissette literally removed the word “bayan” from the lyrics in her performance. 



“Morissette literally removed the word 'bayan' from the lyrics since hindi naman talaga magiliw sa bayang ito,” she said. 




                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MORISSETTE AMON
                                                      SONA 2021
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Camila Cabello makes comeback with Latin-inspired single
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Camila Cabello makes comeback with Latin-inspired single


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Camila Cabelo goes back to her Latin roots with her newest single "Don't Go Yet" released on July 23.

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inigo Pascual releases international album, says he finally found his new 'sound'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Inigo Pascual releases international album, says he finally found his new 'sound'


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio,Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Today, July 23, Pascual and Moophs are sharing more good vibes through the catchy song “Araw Mo,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SB19 reveals stories behind 'Pagsibol'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
SB19 reveals stories behind 'Pagsibol'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
“Pagsibol” is out now on Spotify via Sony Music.

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vinyl records thrive amid pandemic; online record stores now available
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Vinyl records thrive amid pandemic; online record stores now available


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The music medium that is vinyl was all but forgotten when more portable formats arrived.

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ang laking pera ang nawala': Kean Cipriano shares pandemic's impact to musicians
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
'Ang laking pera ang nawala': Kean Cipriano shares pandemic's impact to musicians


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Rock star Kean Cipriano admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic badly hit the live music industry. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'It's everything': Kean Cipriano pushes for voter education with new song
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
'It's everything': Kean Cipriano pushes for voter education with new song


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Rock star Kean Cipriano believes that voter education is important in choosing the country's next leaders.

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with