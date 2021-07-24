






































































 




   

   









Camila Cabello makes comeback with Latin-inspired single
Pop star Camila Cabello
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 10:17am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Camila Cabelo goes back to her Latin roots with her newest single "Don't Go Yet" released on July 23.



The singer/songwriter also debuted its candy-colored, tropical-inspired music video in her YouTube channel. The single's infectious beats are backed with notable Latin percussions and guitar.  



It is written by Camila, Scott Harris, Ricky Reed and Mike Sabath, produced by Sabath and Ricky Reed and includes live percussion by acclaimed Cuban drummer, Pedrito Martinez. It will be included in her upcoming third full-length album, "Familia".



"Don't Go Yet" will be performed by Camila on the post-Olympics Opening Ceremony edition of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





The single is the former Fifth Harmony member's first new release after last year's collaboration with DaBaby in "My Oh My." It also follows her 2019 platinum-certified album "Romance."



Camila will be busy leading to the premiere of the musical retelling of the classic "Cinderella" story. Her debut film with the same name is scheduled for release on  Sept. 3, 2021. It is directed by Kay Cannon and produced by James Corden and Leo Pearlman.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

