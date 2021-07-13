Ben&Ben's 'Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay' wins 3 awards in Canada

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music band Ben&Ben’s “Sa Susunod na Habangbuhay” won three awards at the 2021 Canadian Cinematography Awards.

In the band’s official Facebook account, Ben&Ben said the song won Best Song, Best Music Video and Best Music Video Cinematography.

“We just learned that 'Sa Susunod Na Habangbuhay' won 3 awards at the 2021 Canadian Cinematography Awards (Best Song, Best Music Video and Best Music Video Cinematography)” the band wrote.

They also announced that the music video of the song, featuring real life couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, now has over 10 million views on YouTube.

“Naka-10 million views narin tayo sa YouTube! Congrats satin, Liwanag!” the band said.

The band thanked their fans for always supporting them as they vowed to work hard for them.

“Thank you for helping us reach our dreams. We'll keep working hard for you!” it said.