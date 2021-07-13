






































































 




   

   









Ben&Ben's 'Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay' wins 3 awards in Canada
Kapamilya love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla star in the music video of OPM band Ben&Ben titled "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay" music video.
Screengrab from "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay" music video

                     

                        

                           
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 4:54pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music band Ben&Ben’s “Sa Susunod na Habangbuhay” won three awards at the 2021 Canadian Cinematography Awards. 



In the band’s official Facebook account, Ben&Ben said the song won Best Song, Best Music Video and Best Music Video Cinematography.



They also announced that the music video of the song, featuring real life couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, now has over 10 million views on YouTube. 






“Naka-10 million views narin tayo sa YouTube! Congrats satin, Liwanag!” the band said.  



The band thanked their fans for always supporting them as they vowed to work hard for them. 



“Thank you for helping us reach our dreams. We'll keep working hard for you!” it said. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                 Joey Albert on 40-year music career: &lsquo;I&rsquo;m not done yet&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Joey Albert on 40-year music career: 'I'm not done yet'


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Here’s the rest of our conversation:

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hello Stranger' star JC Alcantara tries singing
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
'Hello Stranger' star JC Alcantara tries singing


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Among the first order of JC Alcantara as one of the recently signed talents of Rise Artists is a single out on July 9. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gigi de Lana hopes to work with Gloc-9, reveals Regine V personally requested her to appear on ASAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Gigi de Lana hopes to work with Gloc-9, reveals Regine V personally requested her to appear on ASAP


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Rising YouTube star Gigi de Lana is known for her covers of ballads and pop tunes but the former "Tawag ng Tanghalan"  contestant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani tie knot in intimate ceremony
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani tie knot in intimate ceremony


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
International singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Blake’s Oklahoma...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SB19, Ben&Ben 'MAPA' collab marks 2 historic feats
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
SB19, Ben&Ben 'MAPA' collab marks 2 historic feats


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
SB19 and Ben&Ben made two feats when they released the performance video of "MAPA" last June 27.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alamat, Direk Jason Paul spill beans about new single
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
17 days ago

                              
                              
Alamat, Direk Jason Paul spill beans about new single


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
Did you know that Alamat's upcoming next single set for release by midnight of May 29 is supposed to go first before "kb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
