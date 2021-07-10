'Hello Stranger' star JC Alcantara tries singing








































































 




   

   









MANILA, Philippines — Among the first order of JC Alcantara as one of the recently signed talents of Rise Artists is a single out on July 9. The actor said he's letting his famous character, Mico from the hit Boys' Love or BL series "Hello Stranger", rest for now.



"Hindi ko ma-explain e. First single ko ito kaya salamat. Meron pala akong magandang boses," the actor answered Philstar.com's question.



He recalled joining a singing contest in high school and actually won it. He also plays instruments like the guitar and ukulele.



"Actually hindi ko alam na may boses pala ako. Doon ko lang na-realize noong nandoon ako sa recording, na kaya ko pala. Marunong pala ako," he added.



He's happy to be doing more workshops to show his dedication to his "craft".



"Mahal ko itong trabaho ko. 'Yung craft ko, pinag-aaralan ko. Nagwo-workshop ako para makita ng mga boss na hindi lang basta-basta si JC. Mahal niya yung trabaho niya at nagpu-pursige," he said


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

