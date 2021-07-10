






































































 




   

   









Gigi de Lana hopes to work with Gloc-9, reveals Regine V personally requested her to appear on ASAP
Singer Gigi de Lana
Gigi de Lana via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Gigi de Lana hopes to work with Gloc-9, reveals Regine V personally requested her to appear on ASAP

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2021 - 12:15pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Rising YouTube star Gigi de Lana is known for her covers of ballads and pop tunes but the former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" (TNT) contestant wishes to do a cover with rap icon Gloc-9. 



"Sa totoo lang po, si Gloc-9. Si Gloc-9 po, si Gloc-9 kasi sobrang, yo! Sobrang galing niya kasi mag-conceptualize ng music, ng words niya, at the same time, yung lyrics niya, nakakadala. Nakaka-affect siya ng maraming tao," shared Gigi to Philstar.com during the virtual presscon of new batch of Rise Artists.



She picked Gloc-9's hit single "Upuan" featuring Jeazell Grutas. She even sampled the single that spoke about power-hungry politicians that bleed the country dry.



Gigi is among the recently signed artists of Star Magic's sister talent agency, Rise Artists Studio.



After her "TNT" stint, she became even more popular with her YouTube streams. Her channel now has 1.63 million subscribers.



Apart from collaborating with Gloc-9, she is also hoping to be part of the Sunday musical variety show "ASAP Natin 'To". In fact, she already guested in the said show and revealed it was possible because of her long-time idol, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.



"Gusto ko talaga maging regular sa 'ASAP'. Kaya po ako napasok last time, gawa po ni ate Regine Velasquez-Alcasid. Sinabi niya po sa akin, 'I requested you to be here,'" Gigi revealed.



She was left speechless when she revealed that anecdote. Gigi is grateful for the acknowledgment from an established singer like Regine. 



"Hindi ko ini-expect kasi si ate Regine ang tagal ko na siyang iniidolo. Bata pa lang ako. Pinangarap ko na kahit man lang makita ko siyang ganyan na harapan, kahit hindi ko na siya makausap," she shared.



Apart from joining workshops in the hopes of further honing her acting skills after her brief appearance in "Four Sisters Before The Wedding" last year, she is sticking it up with her band, Gigi Vibes, as they continue to give inspiration and good vibes to their streamers and listeners on YouTube.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

