Alamat, Direk Jason Paul spill beans about upcoming single

MANILA, Philippines — Did you know that Alamat's upcoming next single set for release by midnight of May 29 is supposed to go first before "kbye"?

In an exclusive Philstar.com interview with Alamat creative director Jason Paul Laxamana, the box-office director of "100 Tula Para Kay Stella" shared more information about the composition of "Sandigan". The single is the promotional song for the second issue of his "Anitu" comics.

"Yung second issue ng 'Anitu' was supposed to come out last year. Again dahil sa pandemic, ang daming delays sa production, sa printing. In fact, yun nga yung Alamat supposed to be i-tease sila sa public by singing the promotional theme song nitong 'Anitu'," he explained.

The interview happened in April when the song's title was not yet revealed to the public.

Laxamana wrote the superhero comic book series that features popular Philippine mythological creatures and folktales. He said that Viva had planned to produce a promo song for "Anitu".

His Ninuno Media partnered with Viva Books to publish "Anitu" comics.

The grander plan is to produce a series that could be patterned like Marvel and DC comics, both of which have successfully made a franchise that expanded into other media like TV series and film franchises.

"So nauna na yung 'kbye' which is yung debut song nila. Pero okay na rin kasi nung una nilang ni record yung theme song ng 'Anitu' last year, first time nilang makapag-record sa professional recording studio. Dama mo yung kaba sa boses. Ngayon mas well-trained, mas confident na sila. Mas magiging maganda yung kalidad na interpretation nila ng song," the director said.

Laxamana continued, "Unlike 'kbye' na multi-lingual, heto Tagalog lang. It’s a very short song tapos promotional song lang talaga siya pero meron pa rin siyang ethnic vibe. Sa laking 90’s diyan, para siyang theme song ng anime. Para siyang J-rock na merong halong Pinoy sounds."

The single is written by Sean Cedro, who also worked with Laxamana's movie "Just A Stranger" starring Anne Curtis.

Alamat member Tomas shared his sentiment about their newest single released after their first single back in February.

"Sobrang upbeat siya kumpara doon sa 'kbye' song. Mas intense siya and mas mahirap pero dati rin naman may pitong language sa song (namin) at tsaka may big na involve sa composition na to kaya we feel honored to interpret this song," he shared

Laxamana shared that there are no plans for the boys to release an album yet within the year.

"Aside from 'kbye' and the 'Anitu'ong), siguro mag-abang pa yung mga tao ng tatlo ithin the year," he reveled.

Two of which will have lyrics written by the members while the other will be composed by a well-known songwriter. It will have lyrics in the boys' regional languages.