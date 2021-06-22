Avril Lavigne collaborates with real  'Sk8er Boi' Tony Hawk for TikTok debut

MANILA, Philippines —International pop star Avril Lavigne collaborated with professional skateboarder Tony Hawk to re-create the Canadian singer’s hit song “Sk8er Boi” on TikTok.

In her official Facebook account, Avril announced that she joined TikTok.

“I just posted my first TikTok with the legendary Tony Hawk… go check it out!” Avril wrote.

In the Tiktok video, Avril was seen singing her hit song while Tony brandished his skater skills.

Fans of Avril were delighted upon seeing her doing the TikTok video.

“Seeing you back is the greatest ever!! I’m 30 years old and I have looked up to you since I was a kid. I was so devastated when I heard about your Lyme disease diagnosis. I’m so happy to see you back in the making, Avril. I will always support you and be one of your biggest fans. Much love,” a Facebook user wrote in the comment section.

“It's like high school all over again. Let me get my abbey dawn hoodie on. Yes, I still wear it and the earbuds attached to the strings still work,” another fan commented.