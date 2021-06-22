






































































 




   

   









Ben&Ben releases 'Leaves' Korean version
The nine-piece band, currently the country’s most-streamed artist, has finished two songs during the quarantine and is working on one that directly takes inspiration from the fans.
Ben&Ben releases 'Leaves' Korean version

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 12:24pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilino Music band Ben&Ben released a Korean version of their 2017 hit song "Leaves."



Translated by Sandra Jung, the Korean version was released last June 20 and has now almost 300,000 views on YouTube.  

   
   


Less than a month ago, the band teamed up with singer Young K of the South Korean group Day 6 for their "Leaves" collaboration. 



The song topped the search chart of South Korea's music streaming platform Melon last year. 



 






 



Known for their heartbreaking songs, Ben&Ben also made cover of popular Korean songs by BTS, Seventeen, EXO, GOT7 and The Boys.



RELATED: Ben&Ben is only Filipino artist on Spotify top 5, to represent Philippines at ASEAN fest


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Latest



                        

                           

                              

