Ben&Ben releases 'Leaves' Korean version

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilino Music band Ben&Ben released a Korean version of their 2017 hit song "Leaves."

Translated by Sandra Jung, the Korean version was released last June 20 and has now almost 300,000 views on YouTube.

Less than a month ago, the band teamed up with singer Young K of the South Korean group Day 6 for their "Leaves" collaboration.

The song topped the search chart of South Korea's music streaming platform Melon last year.

Known for their heartbreaking songs, Ben&Ben also made cover of popular Korean songs by BTS, Seventeen, EXO, GOT7 and The Boys.

