Maine Mendoza still unable to conquer stage fright even after 6 years of 'Eat Bulaga'
MANILA, Philippines — Now that the secret is out, should fans expect Maine Mendoza to do more than hosting at the upcoming reality idol show "PoPinoy"?



"You can expect but don't expect," quipped the "Eat Bulaga" (EB) mainstay.

   
   


After a bit of bantering with Jay-R, one of the show's headhunters, Maine returned to the questioned posed at the recent virtual presscon for the TV5 show.



"Parang di kailangan kasi trabaho ko dito ay host. Mag-stick na lang tayo doon sa anong kaya kong medyo gawin," she said with a smile.



Maine is also signed under Universal Records and released some singles including "Imagine You and Me" and "Lost With You."



Maine co-hosts the show with another "Eat Bulaga" co-host, Paolo Ballesteros. They join the pool of headhunters led by Maja Salvador with Jay-R, DJ Loonyo and Kayla Rivera.  



Maine also shared that she might have been doing the daily grind of live TV hosting for almost six years since joining "Eat Bulaga" in June 2015, but she still gets the jitters every single time.



"Parang lahat ng ginagawa ko sa buhay ko, kinakabahan ako. Totoo, kahit every time na nasa 'EB' ako. Every time na mag-step ako sa stage, hindi pa rin nawawala 'yung kaba ko. Parang first time siya ulit sa akin pero siguro it depends with the people you're working with. If they're making the setting comfortable for you," she shared.



Maine added how thankful she is with her "EB" co-hosts whom she considers as her mentors. She even takes notes of their pieces of advice on hosting.  



"Hindi talaga siya mawawala for me. Ngayon, kinakabahan ako. Hanggang ngayon problem siya sa akin (but) I'm getting by," she admitted.



The TV and movie star also shared a wishful thinking whenever she sees the contestants of "PoPinoy."



"Kita mo talaga na gusto nila talaga ang ginagawa nila. Talagang gagawin nila ang lahat to get here, to get to the stage of 'PoPinoy.' And napapaisip ako na sana ganoon din ako before. Talagang nahihiya ako. Natutuwa ako na nakikita ko yung perseverance and passion nila sa ginagawa nila and how they're willing to sacrifice so much just to be here and reach the top. Sana makuha ko rin yun from them. Sometimes, you just need that extra push," she shared.  



"PoPinoy" will air its primer on June 6 at 8 p.m. on TV5, a week before its grand launch on June 13.



Viewers can also watch upcoming supporting content for "PoPinoy" while waiting for the main show on weekends: “Idols of Pinoy Pop: Manila Sound to KPop," a one-episode documentary by Lourd de Vera that will premiere on June 6 at 8 p.m. on TV5 and 9:30 p.m. on Colours; "PoPinoy" All Access”, a streaming show that will air on weekdays, across all TNT and "PoPinoy" social media platforms, will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes, auditions, and an all-access backstage pass;  and “POPDates,” a recap show of the day’s highlights will air on weekdays at 9:30 p.m., both hosted by Anikka dela Cruz.



Viewers will have access to more content on Colours that focuses on the aspirants’ journey: "PoPinoy UpClose,” a chat-musical with interviews featuring those who have advanced to the Top 10, will premiere on July 9 at 9:30 p.m. on Colours and “Journey to the Finish,”  a more intimate feature-focus show on each of the Top 3 girl-and-boy groups, will premiere on October 9, 9:30 p.m., both hosted by Adrianna So.






                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

