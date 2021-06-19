Kyle Echarri birthday concert set tomorrow

MANILA, Philippines — Fans who've watched Kyle Echarri's trending "Fireball" performance last Sunday's "ASAP" with Darren Espanto, are up for a treat with similarly exciting numbers for his birthday concert tomorrow, June 20, 7 p.m. at his Kumu channel.

"That and more. I've been working so hard. I made sure that it was free para lahat makakasama," he teased at last week's virtual mediacon for his newly-released second album.

It's a busy birthday week for the 17-year-old. At midnight of June 18, the seven-track album "New Views" dropped to the delight of his fans.

"'New Views' because I'm turning 18 and I think it's time for people to see my new views on life, who I am as a person, and new views on my love life, stuff like that," he explained about the titles' album.

Among the first to be released with the lyric video is "Fuego", an English-Spanish track infused with reggaeton.

The "Huwag Kang Mangamba" star said that his second album is very personal since he wrote and co-produce all the songs. While he was thankful for his 2016 debut album, "New Views" is the real Kyle whom people have been wanting to listen to.

"I guess it's just me. Hindi naman sa mayabang. It's just my heart. This music now is what I've been thinking about. My past relationships, ligaw whatever it is. Basta it's a different Kyle that you've never seen before. I'm happy to be able to share who I am," he shared.

Will the rest of the Gold Squad, namely, Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin and his perennial love team Francine Diaz, be at this birthday/fancon?

"I believe so. I'm hoping to put that together. Everyone's really close to my heart. I want a lot of people that are close to my heart, not just the album but the concert. I'm excited to be able to show you who the real Kyle is," he shared.

"New Views" is released under ABS-CBN's Star Pop label.