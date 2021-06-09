'I hope my Tagalog is good!': Dave Moffatt reaps praises for covering Yeng Constantino's 'Ikaw'

MANILA, Philippines — The Moffatts member Dave Moffatt has been receiving praises from Filipinos for his cover of Kapamilya singer Yeng Constantino's hit song "Ikaw."

In his Instagram account, Dave posted a short clip of the video.

“I hope my Tagalog is good!” Dave wrote.

The song’s original singer, Yeng, commented on Dave’s post.

“Dave thank you. This is so beautiful!” Yeng wrote.

“@yeng big shoes to fill with your amazing talent!” Dave replied.

Dave posted a video of him singing the song in his YouTube channel. It has now over 11,000 views and 300 plus comments, mostly from Filipinos.

“A true singer can express heartfelt emotions through songs, even if they are written in a different language. Proud of you, Dave Moffatt,” a YouTube user wrote.

“This made me so emotional! Filipino loves you so much dave,” another user commented.

“If you not see who singing you can say a filipino is singing ikaw... You did great. Sound filipino and have heart like Filipino,” commented by another netizen. — Video from Dave Moffatt via YouTube