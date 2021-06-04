WATCH: Barbie Almalbis, Kean Cipriano react to Ely Buendia's Eraserheads revelation

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music artists Barbie Almalbis and Kean Cipriano reacted to Ely Buendia’s “we were not friends” statement on his Eraserheads bandmates.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Barbie said she’s a fan of Eraserheads since a kid.

“Of course, I’ve been an Eheads fan since I’m young. I worked with all of them. I was in the band with Buddy. It was a U2 tribute gig that Rico Blanco put together. Aside from that, I also got hangout with Raimund from time to time. Si Ely din, with his band Pupil, we’ve done collaborations. I’m just privilege to know this guys,” Barbie said.

Barbie said that she respects whatever the band members say about their friendship.

“With regards naman sa friendship and music, siyempre 'yung band itself is very close to people’s hearts kaya 'yung investment nila, 'yung puso nila medyo malaki kaya even outside of the music, (people) had their opinions with regards to their personal lives. Me, as a fan and a friend, ni-rerespect ko lang 'yung truth nila. I’m grateful for their music and the friendship itself,” she said.

In a separate interview, Kean refused to comment on the issue.

“Wala. Kasi sila naman 'yon eh. Di ba?” he said.

The Callalily frontman, however, said being a band member is not easy.

“To tell you super frankly, being in the band, you have to deal with four, five different individuals, different upbringing, different taste, different values and dreams, it’s not easy talaga. But do'n mo makikita 'yung power ng music. 'Yung music ang nag-combine sa inyo. Kahit bwiset kayo sa isat-isa, do'n mo makikita kung gaano kalaki 'yung music,” he said.

Kean recently launched his first solo album “Childlike," which is now available for streaming on Spotify. — Video and editing by Deejae Dumlao

