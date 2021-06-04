






































































 




   

   









OPM rock icons unite for virtual concert 'ALPAS'

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 9:46pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Kitchie Nadal, Ebe Dancel, Johnoy Danao and Bullet Dumas will collaborate for the first time for virtual concert "ALPAS" to be shown on Kumu Live.



The six music acts are also set to perform as a group in a special medley number arranged and produced by award-winning musical director, Ronaldo Tomas.



The virtual concert will be shot at the outdoor area of Conspiracy Garden Café in Quezon City and in Madrid, Spain where Kitchie is currently based. 



“As much as possible, we want it to really feel live, to bring you to a venue. It’s in Conspiracy, it’s an outdoor venue because we really somehow want to help people get the feeling na nakalabas tayo. Parang gano'n. Just to remember how it feels watching a band in a venue,” Barbie told Philstar.com in exclusive interview.  



Barbie said that she’s excited to work with the artists she admires for the upcoming virtual concert. 



“I’m excited to work with the artists that I admire in the music industry. It’s an opportunity that I wouldn’t want to miss. I’m more than happy to share the stage with the artists that I look up to, and hopefully, the energy and enthusiasm would resonate with the music fans once they see it on the virtual screen. It’s something that we’ve worked hard for,” she said. 



Aia, Barbie and Kitchie (ABK) have staged a sold-out, collaborative concerts at the Music Museum in 2016 and 2017, and held a benefit online show in 2020 to raise funds for the employees of indie music venues in Metro Manila. 



Ebe, Johnoy and Bullet, on the other hand, have performed as 3D, and went on to headline three, sold-out concerts: twice at the Music Museum in 2015 and 2016, and at the Kia Theatre in 2018. These concerts were organized and produced by GNN.



“I haven’t performed in an actual show since early pandemic. People in the live events industry are barely surviving, so this opportunity from KUMU and GNN means a lot to me. And I know how a simple show can move people especially in this crazy era of our lives,” Bullet said. 



“It’ll be the first time that all of us are performing together, so I think that’s something to look forward to,” Johnoy added. 



When asked about what makes "ALPAS" worth watching despite the lack of an actual “live” audience, Aia De Leon takes pride in what the virtual concert stands for especially in the time of pandemic. 



“ALPAS is your connection to something real. When the songs hit home, this is your connection to the memory as well as the future promise of the live gig experience,” Aia said. 



Ebe echoed Aia’s sentiments, stressing the importance of music in forging a sense of community amidst the most challenging of times. 



“People, in my opinion, will always need music. As much as we miss the live audience, this will have to do for now. Someday, somehow, we will all see each other again,” Ebe said. 



"ALPAS: A Digital Concert" is set to premiere on June 5 from 6 p.m. onwards. Tickets to "ALPAS" are now available for purchase via kumu, with a price of P499 for general admission. For details on how to buy tickets, go to www.kumu.live.



                                 WATCH: Barbie Almalbis, Kean Cipriano react to Ely Buendia's Eraserheads revelation
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Barbie Almalbis, Kean Cipriano react to Ely Buendia's Eraserheads revelation


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music artists Barbie Almalbis and Kean Cipriano reacted to Ely Buendia's "we were not friends"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coldplay's 'Higher Power' song release marked with 600 trees planted in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Coldplay's 'Higher Power' song release marked with 600 trees planted in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Warner Music Philippines partnered with non-profit organization One Tree Planted to celebrate the much-anticipated release...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ryan Cayabyab concert to benefit Agriculture students
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Ryan Cayabyab concert to benefit Agriculture students


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab is set to perform in his benefit virtual concert "Musika Para sa Kinabukasan" on June...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Not enemies either: Raimund Marasigan reacts to Ely Buendia's 'we're never friends' statement
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Not enemies either: Raimund Marasigan reacts to Ely Buendia's 'we're never friends' statement


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Former Eraserheads drummer Raimund Marasigan echoed Ely Buendia's "we were never friends" statement, saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olivia Rodrigo's new single No. 1 at Billboard Top 100
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Olivia Rodrigo's new single No. 1 at Billboard Top 100


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo continues to break record in the international music scene claiming her second number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Music is all that matters': Ely Buendia reiterates 'not friends' remark, says he's just telling the truth
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
'Music is all that matters': Ely Buendia reiterates 'not friends' remark, says he's just telling the truth


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music icon Ely Buendia reiterated his "we were not friends" statement on his Eraserheads bandmates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
