Coldplay's 'Higher Power' song release marked with 600 trees planted in the Philippines
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin composed a song for Manila during the band's concert last 2017. 
Coldplay's 'Higher Power' song release marked with 600 trees planted in the Philippines

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2021 - 9:11pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Warner Music Philippines partnered with non-profit organization One Tree Planted to celebrate the much-anticipated release of Coldplay’s new single “Higher Power.”



Coldplay is known as committed to being climate-positive and eco-conscious that’s why Warner Philippines planted 600 trees in forests in the Philippines in behalf of the label’s friends in the media and the press as it announced the new single.



Tree recipients were then sent personalized digital planting certificates that they can share online. The reforestation initiative replaced traditional press kits for the campaign and became the label’s way to strengthen the band’s pledge to focus on sustainability.



One Tree Planted is a non-profit ogranization that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people and wildlife. 



Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.



                                                      COLDPLAY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
