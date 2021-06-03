Ryan Cayabyab concert to benefit Agriculture students

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab is set to perform in his benefit virtual concert "Musika Para sa Kinabukasan" on June 5 at 7 p.m. to be streamed on ktx.ph.

All proceeds of the concert will help support Pampamilyang Paaralang Agrikultura Foundation, Inc.’s (PPAFI) Dagatan and Balete Family Farm Schools’ (FFS) advocacy on the advancement of the agricultural sector, and their vision for quality education for all through the scholarship program.

Now on its 35th year, PPAFI is a non-stock, non-profit foundation that has been instrumental in the establishment of Family Farm Schools, in particular the FFS of Dagatan and Balete in Batangas. These schools are dedicated to inspiring the youth to continue Philippine agriculture. The vision is to equip the youth from the lower sectors with knowledge and skills they can use in improving their family’s farm system, or in creating a business of their own to be able to support their families.

Since majority of the students’ families of FFS belong to low-income families and the yearly cost of education in the Philippines is close to P50,000 per student, the tuition fee of students at FFS is highly subsidized.

FFS hopes to continue to help even the poorest of their students towards graduation through a continued value-giving scholarship program. Just recently, the Dagatan Family Farm School’s moving-up ceremony and recognition day was held online. This year’s theme focused on strengthening the quality of education amid COVID-19.

The schools are still facing challenges and in fact is in dire need of rehabilitation – from the dilapidated buildings and old classrooms to the almost non-existent digital infrastructure that needs to be augmented to the learning modules to be put in place, as well as scholarships for continuing education.

PPAFI envisions all its graduates to be intellectually equipped and sufficiently prepared to pursue higher education, gainful employment, or an entrepreneurial undertaking, and to participate in their community’s development in agriculture, technology, or related field with moral and social responsibility.