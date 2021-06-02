






































































 




   

   









Not enemies either: Raimund Marasigan reacts to Ely Buendia's 'we're never friends' statement
Sandwich frontman Raimund Marasigan
Raimund Marasigan via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Not enemies either: Raimund Marasigan reacts to Ely Buendia's 'we're never friends' statement

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 2:55pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Former Eraserheads drummer Raimund Marasigan echoed Ely Buendia’s “we were never friends” statement, saying he is not close to him.  



In the podcast “Offstage Hang” that he co-hosts with Darren Lim, Raimund said that it’s not a secret that they are not close. 



"It's not a secret that we're not close. In this age of social media, if you check for the past 10 years, 20 years, our feeds as individuals, you will see who we are hanging out with,” Raimund said. 



“It’s not a secret ever since. I will not speak for the band, I will not speak for Buddy or Marcus or Ely, [but] I consider everybody my friend in the band,” he added. 



 










 



The Sandwich frontman also said that it’s not a secret that he and Ely were always critical of each other. 



“In the studio, we have very strong personalities and it’s not a secret na kami ni Ely 'yung nagbabanggaan,” he said.



“Pero it’s not even fighting and I think it’s part of the chemistry. I don’t think we were enemies. Well, at least speaking for myself,” he said.



Raimund also confirmed that the song “Minsan” was not a song for his bandmates. 



“The song, I think is about Ely’s roommates. We are not batch mates in Kalayaan. He was talking about those guys who I know din kasi barkada niya ‘yon eh,” he said.



“Those are the people that he talks about in ‘Minsan.’ It’s not about the Heads,” he added.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

