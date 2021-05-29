






































































 




   

   









Olivia Rodrigo's new single No. 1 at Billboard Top 100
The Filipino-American hitmaker behind Drivers License plans to ‘come to the Philippines sooner rather than later.’
Photos from Olivia Rodrigo’s Instagram  

                     

                        

                           
Olivia Rodrigo's new single No. 1 at Billboard Top 100

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2021 - 5:40pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo continues to break record in the international music scene, claiming her second number one spot on Billboard's Hot 1O0 chart with her single "Good 4 U." 



Billboard posted on its Twitter account the Top 10 songs in the Hot 100 chart. Olivia's "Good 4 U" is followed by J Cole's "my.life", Dua Lipa's "Levitating", Silk Sonic's "Leave That Door Open" and J Cole's "amari".



Olivia retweeted the Billboard's tweet, thanking her fans for her another achievement. 



"Thank u guys sm. number one!!!!!" she wrote, adding crying emojis. 






"Good 4 U" followed Olivia's debut single "Drivers License" on topping the Billboard chart. "Drivers License" topped the chart for eight straight weeks starting January. 



Last month, "Drivers License" became the first song to surpass 1 billion streams in 2021. 



In a report by Billiboard, MRC Data showed that the hit song, which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, marked 1 billion streams on March 25. 



“Drivers License” has now a total of 1.033 billion streams followed by BTS’ “Dynamite” with 685.98 million streams. 



The song was released on January 8 and became an instant hit in any chart.



