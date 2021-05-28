






































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
âMusic is all that mattersâ: Ely Buendia reiterates ânot friendsâ remark, says heâs just telling the truth
Ely Buendia

                     

                        

                           
‘Music is all that matters’: Ely Buendia reiterates ‘not friends’ remark, says he’s just telling the truth

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2021 - 2:33pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music icon Ely Buendia reiterated his "we were not friends" statement on his Eraserheads bandmates reminding the public that “music is all that matters.”



In his Twitter account, the former Eraserheads frontman asked social media users "why hate on people who want to tell the truth". 



“Big deal, still? Why hate on people who want to tell the truth?” Ely said. 



“I didn’t ask to be interviewed, nanahimik na nga ko dito eh living a happy life kayo yung makulit about the eheads,” he added. 






Ely also said that “music is all that matters, have you forgotten about that, and who wrote most of it? just sayin.”



He also laughed about Eraserheads fans who hate him after giving the statement, saying he has more haters now than DDS or Duterte Diehard Supporters. 



“Lol it’s also weird that I have more Ehead fans who hate me than DDS. Priorities, I guess,” he said. 



In another tweet, Ely said what he learned about his statement. 






“Lessons from the whole 'not friends' Bruhaha: your statements will be taken out of context to fit people’s prejudices. Never talked shit about anyone during Jim and Saab’s podcast, I can even say I was gracious. But websites need clickbait, and unfortunately people don’t read,” he said. 



RELATED: Ely Buendia on other Eraseheads members: 'We were never friends'


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ELY BUENDIA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Music is all that matters&rsquo;: Ely Buendia reiterates &lsquo;not friends&rsquo; remark, says he&rsquo;s just telling the truth
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
‘Music is all that matters’: Ely Buendia reiterates ‘not friends’ remark, says he’s just telling the truth


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music icon Ely Buendia reiterated his "we were not friends" statement on his Eraserheads bandmates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ely Buendia on other Eraseheads members: 'We were never friends'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
Ely Buendia on other Eraseheads members: 'We were never friends'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music icon Ely Buendia revealed that he and other members of Eraserheads were never really friends.&nb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SB19 backed by CCP, NCCA as first Pinoy nominated at Billboard Music Awards 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
SB19 backed by CCP, NCCA as first Pinoy nominated at Billboard Music Awards 2021


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Although SB19 did not make it as this year's Top Social Award winner at the recently concluded Billboard Music Awards...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donny Pangilinan renews contract with Universal Records
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Donny Pangilinan renews contract with Universal Records


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
The coming days will be busy for Donny Pangilinan. With the recently released teaser of the much-awaited series "He's Into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kean Cipriano releases new solo album, assures fans that Callalily still alive
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Kean Cipriano releases new solo album, assures fans that Callalily still alive


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music singer Kean Cipriano explained that his band Callalily is still active as he launched his new...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SB19 champions Filipino values with song honoring mothers, fathers
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
SB19 champions Filipino values with song honoring mothers, fathers


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Just a few days before the much-anticipated Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) where they are nominated at Top Social Artist category,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with