‘Music is all that matters’: Ely Buendia reiterates ‘not friends’ remark, says he’s just telling the truth

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music icon Ely Buendia reiterated his "we were not friends" statement on his Eraserheads bandmates reminding the public that “music is all that matters.”

In his Twitter account, the former Eraserheads frontman asked social media users "why hate on people who want to tell the truth".

“Big deal, still? Why hate on people who want to tell the truth?” Ely said.

“I didn’t ask to be interviewed, nanahimik na nga ko dito eh living a happy life kayo yung makulit about the eheads,” he added.

Ely also said that “music is all that matters, have you forgotten about that, and who wrote most of it? just sayin.”

He also laughed about Eraserheads fans who hate him after giving the statement, saying he has more haters now than DDS or Duterte Diehard Supporters.

“Lol it’s also weird that I have more Ehead fans who hate me than DDS. Priorities, I guess,” he said.

In another tweet, Ely said what he learned about his statement.

Lessons from the whole “not friends”

“Lessons from the whole 'not friends' Bruhaha: your statements will be taken out of context to fit people’s prejudices. Never talked shit about anyone during Jim and Saab’s podcast, I can even say I was gracious. But websites need clickbait, and unfortunately people don’t read,” he said.

