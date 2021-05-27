Ely Buendia on other Eraseheads members: 'We were never friends'

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Ely Buendia revealed that he and other members of his '90s band Eraserheads were never really friends.

In the podcast “Wake Up With Jim & Saab,” the former Eraserheads frontman said they’re not Itchyworms nor Parokya ni Edgar that’s why they broke up.

"I don't wanna break hearts again but we were never close. We were never friends. That's why we broke up," he told the podcast's hosts, celebrity couple Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona.

"We weren't Itchyworms. We weren't Parokya Ni Edgar. But you know, it was good while it lasted. We had a very, very good working relationship. It's just that, I don't like it when people say that. It's just a wrong way to go in terms of how the dynamics within the band," he added.

Ely, in the same podcast, recently debunked rumors that their song “Spoliarium” was not about the Pepsi Paloma case. But for the recent podcast episode, Ely said that the song “Minsan” was never about the band but for his true friends.

“That song is actually about my actual friends. The friends that were with me during my stay at Kalayaan," he said, referring to a dormitory where University of the Philippines students would stay on their first year.

"It wasn't about the Eraserheads. It was about my friends," he added.

