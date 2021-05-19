






































































 




   

   









Donny Pangilinan renews contract with Universal Records
Host and actor Donny Pangilinan.
Donny Pangilinan renews contract with Universal Records

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 1:59pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The coming days will be busy for Donny Pangilinan. With the recently released teaser of the much-awaited series "He's Into Her", the host and actor has also another offering to his fans.



Donny renewed his contract with Universal Records on April 17. It's his third year with the recording label since he signed with them in 2017.



He released his single “Green Light” in 2018 which ranked fifth on iTunes PH Chart and his self-titled debut EP the following year.



He also had several collaboration singles. He co-wrote and recorded "Dream" with Andreah. He's featured in Janina Vela's single "Sorry I Left".



In 2019, he was nominated as the New Movie Actor of the Year for the movie “Walwal”. He's a regular on "ASAP Natin 'To" while his much-awaited teen romance series "He's Into Her" with Belle Mariano will start streaming in May.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

