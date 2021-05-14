Liza Soberano also supports 'crazy talented' SB19 for BBMAs 2021 win

MANILA, Philippines — Liza Soberano also showed her support for P-pop group SB19 at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

Hours after tweeting that she misses K-pop group BTS, she also expressed her support for the "crazy talented" boys of SB19, the only Filipino act nominated at this year's BBMAs.

"Oh wait @SB19Official is nominated too!!!! Of course I’m proud and happy to support them just as much. These boys are crazy talented as well. #BBMAsTopSocialArtist," Liza tweeted on May 13.

She also shared how to vote for the group. "I hate hashtags lol. Please vote for @SB19Official #BBMAsTopSocial."

Liza also urged her fans and the public to practice basic courtesy.

"I know how competitive fandoms can be. Please don't forget to be nice and respect other peoples opinions," she wrote, adding a peace sign emoji.

SB19 is nominated at the BBMA's Top Social category. They are up against Ariana Grande and K-pop acts BTS, Seventeen and Blackpink.

Voting can be done via Twitter by using the official hashtag #BBMAsTopSocial and tagging the preferred nominated artist. It may also be done through Billboard's web site. Voting ends on May 22.

The BBMAs takes place on May 23 (US).