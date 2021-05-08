CHINESE NEW YEAR
Fil-Aussie singer releases song dedicated to mothers
Singer Janica Reloxe
Janica Reloxe via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2021 - 4:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Australian singer Janica Reloxe released a new song dedicated to moms this Mother’s Day.

Released under new music label Narrative Music, “Sa’yo Ina” paid tribute to all mothers. 

The new music label believed that the song is the perfect way of capturing the people’s hearts, by paying tribute to all mothers. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Janica said her new song was inspired by powerful women in her life. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“The song aims to pay tribute to my mother and other women in my life who showed their maternal love for me,” Janica said. 

When asked how her singing career was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Janica said her family experienced a major blow because she was the breadwinner and her singing engagements were all gone.  

“When the pandemic started, the family experienced a major blow as I was the breadwinner. My freelance modeling and singing engagements were all gone in a snap,” Janica said. “Aside from the help we received from our relatives, I’m glad I found online livestreaming as a source of income during those days.”

She emphasized how her love for her family kept her motivated in finding solutions.

"As a breadwinner, I am willing to take on challenges life throws at me as long as I can give the best for my family. I would do everything even if it means being the padre de familia,” she added.  

Narrative Music opened its doors for up and coming local talents. The team behind the new label admitted the company’s limitations but assured the target market that passion and vision are in place. The team also envisioned extending help to more people in the music industry by churning more projects. 

