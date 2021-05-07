COVID-19 survivor Bernadette Sembrano releases song for ABS-CBN shutdown anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — "TV Patrol" anchor Bernadette Sembrano released her newest single "Yakap" last May 5. Her soothing and calming voice sounds like comforting those who need it, especially since it is the first year since ABS-CBN was shutdown.

"I miss comforting people with a HUG. And I miss being hugged too. Please allow our music to embrace you during these times," she posted on her Instagram.

ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo gave her the idea to write the lyrics of the song, which came after she wondered about the effect of the act of hugging especially these trying times.

"Yakap" is the first song she wrote and composed. Manalo produced it.

Not only is the song released in the first year since ABS-CBN was shutdown but it also came out on the day that the "TV Patrol" team ended its quarantine.

Bernadette tested positive for COVID-19 while her co-anchors, including Henry Omaga-Diaz and Noli de Castro, were in quarantine.

"I just know that this song is for you. One big group hug to you all. Never ever forget SOMEONE is constantly hugging us -- all shall be well," continued her Instagram post.

Bernadette added that "Yakap" is like a "note to self."

“The song’s intention was to comfort others, but now that I am going through anxiety myself, I was being reminded to remember the good times, smile, and all shall be well,” she said in a statement.

The news anchor had been active in a choir prior to the pandemic. Bernadette also collaborated with Manalo for the song of the teleserye with the same name, "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” as interpreted by Aegis. She also released the Christmas-themed track “Yakapin Ang Pasko” last year.