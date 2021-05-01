'Sobrang galing nila': Vlogger Benedict Cua admits being a fan of P-Pop

CHINESE NEW YEAR
YouTube star-actor turned singer Benedict Cua
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 1, 2021 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube star turned singer Benedict Cua admitted that he is a fan of P-Pop genre in the country today. 

In his contract renewal signing at Polyeast Records on Friday, Philstar.com asked the singer what’s his take on the emergence of the P-Pop. 

“I think sobrang galing dahil na-adopt nila yung mga natutunan nila sa ibang countries. For me, constant learning talaga is key for us to create something new, something that would be trendy, that would catch people’s attention,” Benedict said.  

“Ako bilib talaga ko sa kanila. Sabi ko nga parang kailangan ko na rin ng dance lesson para lahat na, all in one. Super galing nila, super saludo ko. You can really see na those people want to give something more 'di ba since people are asking for more. Na-cater na natin siya by adopting sa mga learnings na nakukuha natin sa ibang bansa,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BENEDICT CUA (@benedict_cua)

P-pop group SB19 is the only Filipino group nominated at this year's Billboard Music Awards. The group is nominated at the Top Social Artist category.

Benedict renewed his ties with PolyEast Records as he promised to create more music for his followers. The renewal marks another milestone in Benedict's career as the label also releases the new single, "Something Beautiful," now available on all streaming platforms. 

“It has been amazing working with Polyeast. I never thought I'd be able to build a new family that encourages one another to push their limits. Polyeast was the first music label that believed I am capable of creating music, and the relationship I’ve had with them made me want to strengthen this rapport even more,” he said. 

PolyEast Records also announced during the media conference that Benedict will also drop his the song’s official music video through his YouTube channel today at 7 p.m.   

RELATED: SB19 is only Filipino nominated at Billboard Music Awards 2021; up against BTS, Seventeen, Blackpink, Ariana Grande

