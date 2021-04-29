CHINESE NEW YEAR
Agnes Wilson and daughter H.E.R. attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California; H.E.R., winner of Best Original Song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," pose in the press room at the Oscars.
AFP/Getty Images/Chris Pizzello; @hermusicofficial via Instagram

Fresh from Oscars win, H.E.R releases new single collab with Chris Brown

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 10:31am

MANILA, Philippines — More good news is coming the way for H.E.R.

After her recent Best Original Song win at the 93rd Academy Awards (Oscars), the Filipino-American singer-songwriter released a brand new single in collaboration with Chris Brown.

The two Grammy-winning artists have collaborated anew with "Come Through," a sultry R&B jam. The single will be part of H.E.R.'s upcoming album "Back of My Mind" to be released by MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.

Cardiak and Tiara Thomas also worked on the single.

The release of "Come Through" comes after the historic win of H.E.R at the recent Oscars with the song "Fight For You," an original soundtrack of the movie "Judas and the Black Messiah."

H.E.R. also picked up the Song of the Year award for "I Can't Breathe" at the 63rd Grammy Awards last month.

“Me just being up there is a message. It's a message to all the young Black and Filipino girls. Black or Filipino—that you can be up here too. What you say matters. What you sing matters, what you play, what you write, it matters. It's a reflection of who we are," H.E.R. said in an aftershow presscon of the Oscars.

Brown and H.E.R. have collaborated several times in the past. She joined Chris Brown on his “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” tour in 2018.

H.E.R. collaborated again with Brown on "Come Together" from his platinum-selling, ninth studio album "Indigo." 

H.E.R.’s “Come Through” featuring Chris Brown is now available on digital and streaming platforms worldwide via RCA Records/Sony Music.

