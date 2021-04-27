'What you say matters': Oscar winner H.E.R. has message for Filipino fans

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer-songwriter H.E.R. believed that her Oscars win was a message to all Filipino and black girls that they can be up there, too.

The Best Original Song Oscar winner was asked what her win means to her in a press conference after her win.

"Me being up there is a message to all the young Black and Filipino girls. You can be up here, too," H.E.R. answered.

The multi-awarded Grammy singer said she’s happy to represent her community as she encouraged young girls to aspire more.

“What you say matters, what you play, what you write, it matters. It's a reflection of who we are and I'm just happy to represent. I can't believe I'm here. I'm just hope that there's another little girl out there, whoever, going 'I can do that too. I can be there up there one day,’” she said.

H.E.R. won her first Oscar for "Fight For You" at the Best Original Song category. She co-wrote it with Tiara Thomas and D'Mile.

"Fight For You" was used on the end credits of "Judas and the Black Messiah." The film is an autobiographical drama about the betrayal of Fred Hampton, the head of the Illlinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in 1960s.

