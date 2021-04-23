CHINESE NEW YEAR
Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid pay tribute to community pantry organizers, contributors
Ogie and Regine Alcasid
ABS-CBN/Released

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 12:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid paid tribute to community pantry organizers and contributors by singing Corrinne May’s “Five Loaves and Two Fishes.” 

In her official Facebook page, Regine surprised her fans by having a live video concert to celebrate her birthday. 

In the latter part of the video, Regine commended community pantry organizers for helping less fortunate people. 

“May mga phenomenal na nangyayari sa paligid natin. It’s so inspiring,” Regine said, referring to the community pantry movement. 

 

 

She said the movement was related to a passage from the Bible about a boy helping and the song inspired by it by Corrinne May. 

“Ang pagtulong ay wala sa pangalan, wala sa stature sa lipunan. Ang pagtulong ay wala sa bulsa o sa institusyon. Ang pagtulong ay nasa puso. No matter how small you think 'yung contribution mo, sa taong makakatanggap noon, malaking bagay na,” Regine said.

Regine dedicated the song for everyone who organize and donate to community pantries and for Ana Patricia Non who started the movement. 

“Tonight I would like to sing this for you guys especially 'yung mga so eager to continue this community pantry. We salute you guys. Malaki o maliit na tulong, tulong pa rin yan. I would like to dedicate this song para po sa lahat ng tumutulong,” Regine said.  

“Maybe to that lady, si Miss Non, she seems a really, really young lady,” Ogie added. 

“Kasi it’s happening all over the country because of her initiative. She started it. This is for you Miss Non,” Regine said. 

Ogie turned emotional while Regine sang the song.  

