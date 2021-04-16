CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'Damn this driving isnât all fun': 'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo gets parking ticket
Fil-Am singer Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo via Instagram

'Damn this driving isn’t all fun': 'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo gets parking ticket

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-American Olivia Rodrigo had a parking violation in Los Angeles, USA. 

The Disney star behind the hit song “Drivers License” got a parking ticket. 

“So Olivia Rodrigo, who reached number 1 with this year her hit song 'Drivers License,' just got a parking ticket,” TMZ reported. 

Olivia posted the ticket in her Instagram story.

 

 

“Damn this driving isn’t all fun and games," Olivia wrote.

Recently, Billboard reported that Olivia’s “Drivers License” became the first song to surpass 1 billion streams in 2021. 

MRC Data showed that the hit song, which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, marked 1 billion streams on March 25. 

“Drivers License” topped the list followed by BTS’ “Dynamite.” 

The song was released on January 8 and became an instant hit in any chart.

Her debut album "Sour" is set to be released on May 21.

RELATED: Filipina Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' first song to hit 1 billion streams in 2021
 

OLIVIA RODRIGO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Sitti Hall': Why Sitti Navarro rejected date with Jon Hall
2 days ago
'Sitti Hall': Why Sitti Navarro rejected date with Jon Hall
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singer Sitti Navarro revealed that she rejected to have a date with hunk Jon Hall back then because she doesn’t feel...
Music
fbfb
Michael V joins 'lugaw is essential' craze with trending parody song
9 days ago
Michael V joins 'lugaw is essential' craze with trending parody song
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V joined the viral “lugaw is essential” craze as he created a parody song about it using...
Music
fbfb
Enchong Dee to open Academy of Rock Philippines
13 days ago
Enchong Dee to open Academy of Rock Philippines
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee revealed that he will be opening a school of rock in the country. 
Music
fbfb
Arnel Pineda to release 'Cardo Dalisay' song
13 days ago
Arnel Pineda to release 'Cardo Dalisay' song
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
International singer Arnel Pineda will release a new song dedicated to the longest-running ABS-CBN teleserye “Ang ...
Music
fbfb
Filipina Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' first song to hit 1 billion streams in 2021
13 days ago
Filipina Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' first song to hit 1 billion streams in 2021
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single “Drivers License” became the first song to surpass...
Music
fbfb
LIST: 5 reasons to watch Sarah Geronimo's 'Tala' film concert
20 days ago
LIST: 5 reasons to watch Sarah Geronimo's 'Tala' film concert
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 days ago
Here's what you can expect from the "Popstar Royalty's" concert.
Music
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with