'Damn this driving isn’t all fun': 'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo gets parking ticket

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-American Olivia Rodrigo had a parking violation in Los Angeles, USA.

The Disney star behind the hit song “Drivers License” got a parking ticket.

“So Olivia Rodrigo, who reached number 1 with this year her hit song 'Drivers License,' just got a parking ticket,” TMZ reported.

Olivia posted the ticket in her Instagram story.

“Damn this driving isn’t all fun and games," Olivia wrote.

Recently, Billboard reported that Olivia’s “Drivers License” became the first song to surpass 1 billion streams in 2021.

MRC Data showed that the hit song, which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, marked 1 billion streams on March 25.

“Drivers License” topped the list followed by BTS’ “Dynamite.”

The song was released on January 8 and became an instant hit in any chart.

Her debut album "Sour" is set to be released on May 21.

