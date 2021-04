'Sitti Hall': Why Sitti Navarro rejected date with Jon Hall

MANILA, Philippines — Singers with no surnames have been trending on social media. Among them was Sitti Navarro, who revealed yesterday that she rejected to have a date with hunk Jon Hall back then because she does not want to be called "Sitti Hall" if ever they get married.

In her official Facebook page, the Bossa Nova singer said fellow singer Princess Velasco’s husband wanted to set her up on a date with Jon in 2012.

“True Story. Back in 2012, @docbistek , husband of my good friend and fellow singer @princessvelasco, wanted to set me up on a date with Jon Hall. Me, laughing: ‘Naku, hindi kami pwede Bistek!’” Sitti wrote.

“Bistek: ‘Bakit naman? Mabait yun, gwapo, matalino.’ etc etc Me: ‘Hindi talaga pwede kasi kung sakaling magkatuluyan kami, MAGIGING SITTI HALL PANGALAN KO! Kaya hindi talaga pwede, Bistek! Hindi talaga!’ Si Bistek napakamot ng ulo sabay sabi: ‘Ay oo nga noh!’” she added.

Sitti said she posted the story with permission from her husband Joey Ramirez.

“Now it can be told. Remember, @docbistek ?? Posted with permission from the hubs na tinawanan lang ako hahaha @joeyramirez12. Also, malamang walang kaalam-alam si Jon Hall na may binalak si Bistek na ganito,” she said.

