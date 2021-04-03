CHINESE NEW YEAR
Enchong Dee to open Academy of Rock Philippines
Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2021 - 10:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee revealed that he will be opening a school of rock in the country. 

In his Instagram account, Enchong said education is empowerment and it’s his dream to open his own school. 

“I always equate education to empowerment. Kapag may kaalaman ang isang mamayan mas malayo ang naabot na mga pangarap,” he said. 

“It’s been a dream to open up my own school, and so I’m proud to announce that my partners and I are opening Academy of Rock Philippines, a totally different team from the former,” he added.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Enchong also said that he will personally supervise the school to ensure the quality of education. 

“This is one of the few businesses that I will personally supervise to make sure that the quality of music education will be at par with our Singaporean counterpart,” he said. 

“And yes, one classroom one student policy kami. For inquiries, just DM @academyofrockph,” he added. 

