Filipina Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' first song to hit 1 billion streams in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single “Drivers License” became the first song to surpass 1 billion streams in 2021.

In a report by Billiboard, MRC Data showed that the hit song, which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, marked 1 billion streams on March 25.

“Drivers License” has now a total of 1.033 billion streams followed by BTS’ “Dynamite” with 685.98 million streams.

The song was released on January 8 and became an instant hit in any chart.

Olivia released her new single “Déjà vu” last Thursday.

