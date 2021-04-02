CHINESE NEW YEAR
Filipina Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' first song to hit 1 billion streams in 2021
Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo via Instagram

Filipina Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' first song to hit 1 billion streams in 2021

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 2, 2021 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single “Drivers License” became the first song to surpass 1 billion streams in 2021. 

In a report by Billiboard, MRC Data showed that the hit song, which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, marked 1 billion streams on March 25. 

“Drivers License” has now a total of 1.033 billion streams followed by BTS’ “Dynamite” with 685.98 million streams. 

The song was released on January 8 and became an instant hit in any chart. 

 

 

Olivia released her new single “Déjà vu” last Thursday. 
 

