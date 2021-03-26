LIST: 5 reasons to watch Sarah Geronimo's 'Tala' film concert

MANILA, Philippines — Missing Sarah Geronimo on Sunday variety show "ASAP"?

If yes, then you can catch up with her and be treated with new takes on her current hits when "Tala: The Film Concert" airs on Sky Pay-Per-View tomorrow at 8 p.m. in high-definition and commercial-free.

Here's what you can expect from the "Popstar Royalty's" concert.

1. New arrangement on her hits

Sarah will be singing live 18 songs, including new arrangements on her hits "Kilometro," "Ikot-ikot" and "Isa Pang Araw." Musical direction will be by Louie Ocampo while the film concert will be directed by Paul Basinillo.

2. Exciting covers

Apart from her own hits, she will also be singing her own interpretation of Rico Blanco's hit pop ballad "Your Universe."

3. Special guests

Rapper J. Makata and Hale's frontman Champ Lui Pio will be appearing in specially shot music videos.

4. Amazing choreography

Georcelle Dapat-Sy's signature frenetic choreography will also be featured in the movie concert.

5. World-class cinematography

"Tala: The Film Concert" is shot narrative style, inspired by similar movie concerts that feature global artists. It was shot on stage at the Araneta Coliseum.

Pay-per-view concert passes are now available at mysky.com.ph/vipaccess, priced at P1,500.

