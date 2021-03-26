CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger sings line from 'Pangako' for boyfriend Thom Evans

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 4:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Nicole Scherzinger dedicated a line in the Regine Velasquez hit song “Pangako” to boyfriend Thom Evans.

During her recent virtual press conference, Philstar.com asked Nicole what line from the song she wanted to dedicate to her boyfriend.

Nicole sang the first line “Pangako hindi kita iiwan."

The Pussycat Dolls member said that line was a powerful one.

 

 

“That line. Promise, I won't leave you. That's a powerful line,” Nicole said.  

Last November, Nicole recorded “Pangako” with Filipino-American producer Troy Laureta for his album “Kaibigan.”

“In my heart of hearts, I just love to sing big ballads. It’s in our blood right? We love big songs. He chose this special song, a special one, it’s a classic. It’s got a lot a lot of heart and passion. I felt like it was quite a responsibility to take on when he gave it to me,” Nicole said. 

“I always say I am not the best singer but you’re gonna get all my heart and soul out of it. They were so patient to help me to try to do it justice with singing in Tagalog which has always been a dream for me,” she added.  

The Filipino-American singer and TV personality realized her dream of singing in Tagalog when she was tapped to record her own rendition of the beloved OPM ballad “Pangako” by Fil-Am musical director Troy Laureta for his “KAIBIGAN: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1.”

“Singing in Tagalog has always been a dream for me and I think this song is special. I know that I was singing such an iconic song so I'm really grateful to be part of this amazing project,” she said, sharing she was immediately all in when Troy asked if she could be part of the album.

Nicole added she was honored and proud to do the collaboration but also felt quite a responsibility to give justice to the song.

“I think a lot of people know me from Pussycat Dolls but they don't know in my heart how I love to sing big ballads, it's in our blood, right? We love big songs and he chose this special song. It's a classic song, it's got a lot of heart and a lot of passion,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Troy said it was a no brainer that he chose “Pangako” — composed and originally sung by Ogie Alcasid and later recorded by his wife Regine Velasquez — for Nicole as he believed she has the “heart, spirit, and voice” to bring the song to life.

“’Pangako’ is so emotional and it needed someone who could emote that and really give it not just the notes, but the little things in the voice, the emotional parts of it. I wanted to give her in the Filipino fashion, that ‘Don't Cry for Me, Argentina’ moment, or that ‘Memory,’ ‘I Will Always Love You’ moment,” he explained.

The bigness of the collab’s quality and production, however, is in stark contrast to when they recorded it during the pandemic. “We were in Troy’s bedroom, I think I was on a bed, singing the song. We kept it real, we made it work, Troy has this unbelievable, beautiful, huge, setup—he’s got like the biggest speakers, the biggest screen, and all this technology and there was me, on the bed singing,” Nicole recalled.

Troy also shared what the album truly means to him. “It’s more than just good music and your favorite artists, you know? It’s about representation and spreading awareness about our culture. I’m so proud to be Filipino.”

Apart from Nicole’s “Pangako,” the album also features “Harana,” AILEE’s “Kahit Isang Saglit,” Matt Bloyd’s “Bakit Pa Ba,” Cheesa’s “Bakit Pa,” Pia Toscano’s “Kailangan Kita,” Jake Zyrus’ “Usahay,” Sheléa’s “Patuloy Ang Pangarap” and Regine’s “Hanggang Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan.”

Keep streaming "KAIBIGAN: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1," out now on digital music streaming platforms worldwide. Its lyric videos are also up on Star Music’s YouTube channel. — Video from ABS-CBN/Star Music

NICOLE SCHERZINGER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
OPM stars unite for night of music, storytelling
Partner
1 day ago
OPM stars unite for night of music, storytelling
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music artists will be joining together in a night of online concert and storytelling on March 27. ...
Music
fbfb
Team 'MaRico'? Maris Racal's greetings for Rico Blanco sparks romance rumors
9 days ago
Team 'MaRico'? Maris Racal's greetings for Rico Blanco sparks romance rumors
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Kapamilya actress Maris Racal’s birthday greetings for Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock star Rico Blanco sparked romance...
Music
fbfb
What?! SB19's new music video now YouTube's no. 1, gets over 1M views in less than 1 day
16 days ago
What?! SB19's new music video now YouTube's no. 1, gets over 1M views in less than 1 day
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 days ago
"What?"
Music
fbfb
'Are you disappointed?' Ely Buendia reveals 'Spoliarium' story
16 days ago
'Are you disappointed?' Ely Buendia reveals 'Spoliarium' story
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 days ago
OPM rock icon Ely Buendia revealed the story behind the hit song “Spoliarium," 24 years since it was first heard on...
Music
fbfb
Jaya leaves Philippines for US
16 days ago
Jaya leaves Philippines for US
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 days ago
Kapamilya singer Jaya revealed that she and her family decided to live in the USA after experiencing hardship in the Philippines...
Music
fbfb
Gary V gives peek at pandemic-inspired song
17 days ago
Gary V gives peek at pandemic-inspired song
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 days ago
There's so much Gary V is giving to his fans, supporters and followers this year.
Music
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with