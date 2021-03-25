CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
OPM stars unite for night of music, storytelling
“Odd Creatures Our Cue” will premiere on March 27, 8 p.m., on the official Facebook pages of O/C Records, Kean Cipriano and Viva Artists Agency and will be re-airing on March 28, 8 p.m. on VIVA Records YouTube channel.

OPM stars unite for night of music, storytelling

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2021 - 12:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists will be joining together in a night of online concert and storytelling on March 27. 

Dubbed “Odd Creatures Our Cue,” the online event is presented by O/C Records together with Viva Live Inc. 

Kean Cipriano, Unique Salonga, Mimiyuuuh and Glaiza de Castro will share their experiences about their struggles as musicians and artists during the pandemic. They will share how they cope, continuously create music and adapt in new ways to perform.

Joining them to tell their own stories are musicians Dora Dorado, Patty Tiu, Earl Generao, Rice Lucido, Frizzle Anne, Zsaris, Martin Riggs, Cean Jr, Adie, Aly Remulla and Eugene Layug, with The Cips hosting the online concert.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by O/C Records (@ocrecordsph)

 

“Odd Creatures Our Cue” will premiere on March 27, 8 p.m., on the official Facebook pages of O/C Records, Kean Cipriano and Viva Artists Agency and will be re-airing on March 28, 8 p.m. on VIVA Records YouTube channel.

Philstar.com is an official media partner for this event.

GLAIZA DE CASTRO KEAN CIPRANO MIMIYUUUH UNIQUE SALONGA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
OPM stars unite for night of music, storytelling
Partner
1 hour ago
OPM stars unite for night of music, storytelling
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Original Pilipino Music artists will be joining together in a night of online concert and storytelling on March 27. ...
Music
fbfb
Team 'MaRico'? Maris Racal's greetings for Rico Blanco sparks romance rumors
7 days ago
Team 'MaRico'? Maris Racal's greetings for Rico Blanco sparks romance rumors
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Kapamilya actress Maris Racal’s birthday greetings for Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock star Rico Blanco sparked romance...
Music
fbfb
What?! SB19's new music video now YouTube's no. 1, gets over 1M views in less than 1 day
14 days ago
What?! SB19's new music video now YouTube's no. 1, gets over 1M views in less than 1 day
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
"What?"
Music
fbfb
Jaya leaves Philippines for US
15 days ago
Jaya leaves Philippines for US
By Jan Milo Severo | 15 days ago
Kapamilya singer Jaya revealed that she and her family decided to live in the USA after experiencing hardship in the Philippines...
Music
fbfb
Gary V gives peek at pandemic-inspired song
16 days ago
Gary V gives peek at pandemic-inspired song
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 days ago
There's so much Gary V is giving to his fans, supporters and followers this year.
Music
fbfb
Alamat is second P-pop group to make it on Billboard chart
21 days ago
Alamat is second P-pop group to make it on Billboard chart
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 days ago
Viva's P-pop boy group Alamat is on a roll a week after the debut of its single and music video "kbye" last February 14....
Music
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with