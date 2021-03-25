OPM stars unite for night of music, storytelling

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists will be joining together in a night of online concert and storytelling on March 27.

Dubbed “Odd Creatures Our Cue,” the online event is presented by O/C Records together with Viva Live Inc.

Kean Cipriano, Unique Salonga, Mimiyuuuh and Glaiza de Castro will share their experiences about their struggles as musicians and artists during the pandemic. They will share how they cope, continuously create music and adapt in new ways to perform.

Joining them to tell their own stories are musicians Dora Dorado, Patty Tiu, Earl Generao, Rice Lucido, Frizzle Anne, Zsaris, Martin Riggs, Cean Jr, Adie, Aly Remulla and Eugene Layug, with The Cips hosting the online concert.

“Odd Creatures Our Cue” will premiere on March 27, 8 p.m., on the official Facebook pages of O/C Records, Kean Cipriano and Viva Artists Agency and will be re-airing on March 28, 8 p.m. on VIVA Records YouTube channel.

Philstar.com is an official media partner for this event.