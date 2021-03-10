What?! SB19's new music video now YouTube's no. 1, gets over 1M views in less than 1 day

MANILA, Philippines — "What?"

This is the title of the latest single and most likely the reaction of A'TIN and fans of P-pop when they first saw SB19's newest song released last night, March 9, 7 p.m.

In less than 24 hours, the song's music video (MV) got over a million views, making it YouTube's number one top-trending video as of press time.

The boys, errr, the men of P-pop's arguably most popular quintet looked ready to "shed" their boys-next-door and poppish sound in their newest single that will be part of their untitled follow-up to 2020's "Get In The Zone" debut album.

As usual, it is co-written and co-produced by Pablo (formerly Sejun). "What?" is mostly sung and rapped in Filipino. Contrary to the mostly dark theme and visuals peppered with the colors of fall, it tells about representing Filipino pride and what they stand for as a group.

"Pinagpala para iangat ang bandera / Para nasa puso nyo na ang tatama," goes part of its lyrics. An obviously play on the word "watawat" (flag), it gives the message that SB19 is ready to face the next phase of their journey and continue to raise the flag of P-pop in the country and all over the world.

Pablo, Stell, Josh, Justin and Ken all looked fierce in the 5:23 music video uploaded on their YouTube channel. At some point, they were given spots that make fangirls undoubtedly replay the MV with their dapper looks and longer hair.

It wouldn't be complete without a dance choreography which will stun viewers with its snappy moves and formation.

“The song ‘What?’ is really different from what we have done before,” main rapper and lead vocalist Pablo shared in a statement sent to Philstar.com. “This one has a more aggressive take to it compared to our previous songs, so I really had to force out the ‘oomph’ in the voices of the members. I was really meticulous with the recordings, but so were they. That's why we would record 'til morning and until everyone was satisfied with their parts. The feeling had to be there.”



Pablo is aware that a lot of people still doubt them, "denouncing everything that we do and everything that we're trying to achieve."

"What?" is their answer to that.

"We love what we do, that's why we do it respectfully. ‘What?’ is about self-love and empowerment. Each of us has our own flag. We should be proud of it and raise it as much as we can. As SB19 and as individuals, we know that we're not the best at everything, but that shouldn't stop us from what we want to achieve,” Pablo explained.

SB19’s “What?” is the first single off the group’s yet-to-be-revealed but highly anticipated follow-up to their debut album, "Get In The Zone". It is now available on all digital platforms worldwide via Sony Music Philippines.