'Are you disappointed?' Ely Buendia reveals 'Spoliarium' story

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) rock icon Ely Buendia revealed the story behind the hit song “Spoliarium,” 24 years since it was first heard on the radio. 

In the recent podcast episode of “Wake Up With Jim & Saab,” Ely said that he likes that the song has a myth about it, but the controversial song’s actual meaning is just getting drunk. 

"'Spoliarium' is one of those cases where really the myth has sort of taken over the facts and I kinda like it. I kinda like the myth. Because the actual meaning of the song is also again, just really mundane... So, we were drinking that (Goldschläger) and that gintong alak.. that’s what it meant. It’s all about getting pissed drunk," Ely told hosts Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona. 

Ely said that the real Enteng and Joey referred to in the song were Eraserheads road managers back then.

“They were roadies. Kaya first time ko nabasa 'yun, that urban legend, sabi ko, ‘Wow, okay ‘to ah.' There really is, sometimes, 'yung mga coincidence like that, you have no power over that. It just happens," he said. 

Ely said that the song inspired by Juan Luna’s painting is one of his most favorite Eraserheads songs. 

“We were just drinking. It’s about the hangover. But you know, whatever people wanna think about that song, it’s fine. That’s the beauty of it. But that’s one of those songs that I’m really proud of. You know, I’m really proud of it if I sing it live all the time," he said.

“Are you disappointed? Pero pustahan tayo kahit sinabi ko na 'yan, the myth will still go on." 

