Gary V gives peek at pandemic-inspired song

MANILA, Philippines — There's so much Gary Valenciano is giving to his fans, supporters and followers this year.

"Mr. Pure Energy" has managed to be productive with his talents and time amid the pandemic, despite his own issues and struggles.

The Original Pinoy Music (OPM) icon and stalwart revealed at the recent "Kapamilya Strong" contract signing and mediacon that he was inspired to write an inspirational song.

"This is a song that I wrote starting last year and I never got to finish it. So to all of those out there, unang-una, alam kong meron akong pinost on Twitter about my health struggle and many of you responded and were wishing me the best for this. You know hindi ko matapos-tapos 'yung kanta. So I ask for prayer from you so I could finish this song," he answered Philstar.com's question if he was inspired to write a song during the pandemic.

He proceeded to recite parts of the lyrics.

"The lyrics are like this: 'Here we are / Many are mending their broken hearts / Many are grieving and deeply wounded and defeated / From those who've gone with open lies / We've tried to laugh and we cheered and we cried / For the selfless warriors who've held the line for you and I / For families like yours and mine / We've been through the best and worst of times / Season after season /When the winds blew hard and the sun refused to shine above us'," he shared about his untitled song.

Gary V then sang the chorus.

"When we will sing in the storm / And will dance in the rain / Though we can't come close / Will now seem so far away / We're not alone in this storm / And we will pray in the rain / Know our hearts will tire / Our faith's on fire / Lord, tears are in the hands of Him / Who can heal us and make us whole again," he sang.

He said that he hopes to finish the song the week following the renewal of his contract with ABS-CBN last February 26. ABS-CBN has been his home for 18 years.

Apart from the song, he is also excited to be able to perform for his supporters. He did not give details for the planned 38th anniversary concert, which would have been last November 2020.

But he teased his fans.

"Don't think of April as the month na may sasabog talaga but we are planning for something big online. Sadly, the concert industry, the live concert scene would be the last to come back into full swing dahil siyempre ang daming protocols, almost kada linggo, so for us to put up a major concert, it will either have to be parang drive-in which will also prevent me from getting close to my audience which I love doing all the time.

"So, maybe by sometime mid of the year or by the end of the year, there will be a concert, the same concert but maybe even bigger like the one I had planned for last year. I was planning for one on November 18 and 19, 2020 pero hindi natuloy," Gary V revealed.

For now, his fans can catch him on "ASAP Natin 'To" and the "Tawag ng Tanghalan" segment of "It's Showtime."