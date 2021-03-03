Alamat is second P-pop group to make it on Billboard 200

MANILA, Philippines — Viva's P-pop boy group Alamat is on a roll a week after the debut of its single and music video (MV) "kbye" on February 14.

On February 17, Broadway star Lea Salonga shared on her Facebook and Twitter the MV, saying it is "fabulous."

The nine-piece group who sings in their regional mother languages also got nods from notable music platforms and trend charts.

The boyband recently made it to Billboard’s Next Big Sound charts and is believed to be the fastest Filipino act to have made it to the global music list. They followed suit P-pop group SB19, which was the first Pinoy group to have entered the list in 2019.

The Next Big Sound chart tracks the performance of primarily Southeast Asian artists on social media and streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music.

Prior to this, Alamat ranked second on the Pandora Predictions Chart, released on the week of February 23. The chart is one of the two important charts released by US streaming radio giant Pandora that uses data analysis from music intelligence division NextBigSound. The Pandora Predictions Chart "uses Pandora data to predict tomorrow's stars" as described in the Musicbusinessworldwide.com.

The NextBigSound data science team has "built a patented algorithm that aims to predict which artists are most likely to hit the Billboard 200 chart for the first time within a year," explained the Pandora Predictions chart.

Alamat's debut single "kbye" is also included in Spotify's "Fresh Finds" playlist.

Magiliws (Alamat fandom name derived from the Filipino adjective to describe someone who is friendly and affectionate) also propelled the group into the MYX's charts. In the February 24 Daily Top 10, 'kbye' ranked sixth on the chart.

