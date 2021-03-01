IV of Spades' Zild explains meaning behind new song 'Apat'

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter and IV of Spades frontman Zild Benitez has keyed in fans on the significance behind his latest solo song “Apat.”

The track was released on February 25 under Rico Blanco's record label Balcony Entertainment. Its official music video was posted the same day on Zild’s YouTube channel.

“‘Apat’ is a song about losing friends as we grow apart. It was not presented in a heavy emotion, but just a bittersweet reality of growing up,” Zild told Philstar.com in an online interview.

The musician wrote the song’s lyrics based on his personal experience, which he did not elaborate on. “It is a subject I think that a lot of my listeners know,” he said.

The music video of “Apat,” directed and edited by RALIUG (Daniel Aguilar) with Zild as creative director, depicts a group of four friends who drift apart, dwindling down to just one person left to do everything they used to bond over.

“It's okay to lose your friends than to lose yourself,” Zild advised listeners who lost special people somewhere along the way.

Online users have commended the song’s relatability that tackles a different kind of heartbreak.

“Losing friends little by little hurts more than a breakup,” commented one YouTube user.

“This song emphasizes the reality of most friendships... As you guys grow older, unti-unting lumulutang 'yung differences ng bawat isa. Di maiiwasan na magkahiwa-hiwalay kayo in the future. Mga bagay na hindi mo mauunawaan sa una, pero habang tumatagal mas nari-realize mo na that's just how things are meant. This song reminds us to seize the moments we have with our friends, dahil unti-unti, hindi maiiwasan, magbabago ang lahat,” said another.

Photos from the 'APAT' MV shoot for @zildbenitez



Production Design: Shanne

Wardrobe: Zild & Shanne



APAT MV: https://t.co/Mlx9sfe8Tj pic.twitter.com/40f2Scvhmh — Daniel Aguilar (@raliugaleinad) February 26, 2021

Others speculated that the song title alludes to IVOS. One user even jokingly asked why it was “Apat” instead of “IV.”

Meanwhile, fans explained that "Apat" could refer to any number of things, arguing that Zild's experience is not limited to IVOS.

The band — whose remaining members following Unique’s departure are Zild, vocalist and lead guitarist Blaster Silonga and drummer Badjao de Castro — announced their indefinite hiatus in August 2020.

According to Zild's Spotify artist profile, he decided to release some songs that he created on his own during the time of pandemic and self-isolation.

"Apat" is from Zild's upcoming album that serves as the follow-up to his debut solo album "Homework Machine." He spared details on the said album, including the title, number of tracks, and release date, only hinting that the album will be released "sooner this year."