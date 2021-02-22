LIST: New original Pinoy podcasts to listen to on Spotify

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queens and more YouTube stars are the latest to sign-up with Spotify's localized content.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is going to have her own podcast with fellow beauty queens, Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti and Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo in "Between Us Queens."

Cancer survivor and YouTube vlogger Wil Dasovich will give tips on wellbeing and health in his own podcast, "Superhuman."

The two shows are among the seven new shows that cover topics ranging from gaming, wellbeing, adulting, dating and courtship. Spotify has more than 2.2 million podcast titles.

"More than just beauty queens, Bianca, Carla and I are human beings first and foremost — with our own struggles and stories to tell. May be from a different perspective lang, but we've had our own battles with insecurities, societal pressure, and existential crises," said Pia.

The three are co-hosts of "Queentuhan," an online pageant talk shown on Pia's YouTube channel.

Pia added, "Through our Spotify Original podcast, 'Between Us Queens,' nakahanap kami ng new avenue to share our thoughts and experiences. Podcasting also helped us stay connected so we didn't feel alone throughout the pandemic. I personally love podcasts because it's another way for me to learn something new kaya I feel very honored to be working with Spotify to bring more original podcasts by Filipinos for Filipinos."

Although a TV favorite and YouTube personality, Wil admitted that it is his first time to do a podcast.

"I'm really excited to be part of this journey as I go into podcasting for the first time and to be able to give more listeners a more intimate perspective of how I view health and fitness. I look forward to reaching more people and expanding my audience through 'Superhuman.' I hope my listeneres will be albe to relate, learn, and be inspired by my stories and expriences," related Wil.

Both are excited to be part of the growing Filipino content on the music and audio platform.

The other shows are also interesting. "The Raid with Alodia & Ashley" gives a peek into the lives of gamers and cosplayers, sister Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao. Fans will also hear them geek out on all things anime and gaming.

Spoken word artist and film writer Juan Miguel Severo flips through his old journals and hidden letters in "Huwag 'tong Makakalabas." In his podcast, he lets his listeneres into in world as he gets real, raw and personal as he can be as he performs spoken word pieces and shares his afterthoughts behind each story -- all in a 15-minute episode or less.

After going viral for filming herself while unboxing personal effects returned by her ex, Donnalyn Bartolome aims to help real life lovers settle the score or even mend their relationship in "Itatama Pa Ba or Tama?"

Catch Team Payaman's Junnieboy, RogerRaker, Peachy Twice and Boss Tryke in "Payaman Insider" as they dish out their irreverence and friendly banters in the weekly spontaneous chat show.

Close to hitting their 30s, popular YouTuber Benedict Cua and his manager Kristian Somera reflect on their early 20s and try to find ways to be better so they can do better as they go on to the next chapter of their lives in "Growinng up with Ben and Kris."

Spotify launched nine original Filipino shows in September 2020. These include "Sleeping Pill with Inka," "Adulting with Joyce Pring" and "Boiling Waters PH." It marked the first time Spotify commissioned original content with Filipino creators.

"We know that an increasing number of Gen Zs and Millennials in the Philippines are exploring podcasts as a new audio format to discover great storytelling and alternative entertainment options. Through podcasting, people can get to know what makes their favorite personalities tick through intimate conversations covering anything from relationship advice, health tips, or even just a good laugh between friends," said Carl Zuzarte, Spotify head of Studios for Southeast Asia.