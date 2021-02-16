CHINESE NEW YEAR
Alamat's 'kbye' music video screams 'Pinoy Pride' with rich Filipino imagery
Alamat's 'kbye' music video poster
Alamat via Instagram

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The boys of Pinoy pop (P-pop) group Alamat finally unveiled their debut single "kbye" on February 14 on the group's YouTube channel.

Describing itself as a nine-member, sing-and-dance group from the Philippines, Alamat premiered an MV (music video) that is teeming with Filipino imagery.

 

 

From their outfits incorporated with Philippine textiles and prints to the production design, Alamat is basically screaming to its fans and would-be fans that they are proudly Filipino.

Signed under starmaker label Viva Records, "kbye" is a debut single that talks about a guy who was left by his beloved who harbors some resentment and confesses to being tired of their relationship but in the end still asks to work things out between them.

"Biglang ka na lang umalis hindi ka man lang nagpaalam. Siguro ang pag-ibig mo sa akin ay pansamantala lang. Sana'y noon pa lang inamin. Madali naman akong kausapin. Pagod na rin naman ako sa atin. Wala akong paki, hindi ka kawalan sa akin," goes part of the chorus.  

The boys sang the song in mostly Filipino and the regional tongues of some of the members. Their members are Taneo (Kalinga/Ilocano), Mo (Half-Black, Half-Filipino), Jao (Kapampangan), Kin (Tagalog), Tomas (Bicolano), R-Ji (Waray-Waray), Valfer (Hiligaynon), Gami (Bisaya), and Alas (Mindanawon/Bisaya).

The song sampled Filipino sounds like the one created by the Kulintang, an ancient gong instrument; and Tinikling, a Philippine dance that sees dancers dancing around two bamboo poles being tapped on the floor. Tinikling and Maglalatik moves are even incorporated into the dance steps for "kbye." Maglalatik is another Filipino dance where dancers tap on coconut shells attached to their bodies.

The jeepney, banderitas (bunting), salakot (cone-shaped hat), colored capiz windows, and samalamig (jelly drink or sweet beverages commonly sold on the streets) containers are also seen in the MV. The famous Filipino quote on loving one's language is seen as one of the MV's backgrounds while the boys are dancing.

Interestingly, Alamat members have their hair dyed or highlighted with hot pink, green, purple, blue, ash blonde and blonde.

Last January 27, Alamat released a concept teaser about its group.

"Before ALAMAT debuts, we want to introduce to you 'Ibayong Banua' (Land Beyond) — the name we call the alternate universe in which the stories we tell through our music and videos happen.

"In Ibayong Banua, the traditions that we imagine as things of the past stand side by side with those of the present; heritage co-exists with modernity; the heart with the mind; the soul with body," the video's description read.

Prior to premiering their debut single, Alamat has been covering songs and uploading it to their YouTube channel. These include fellow Viva artist Sarah Geronimo's hits "Tala" and "Kilometro;" Jaya's "Wala Na Bang Pag-ibig" and The Juans' "Hindi Tayo Pwede."

As of this writing, the "kbye" MV has over 170,000 views and mostly positive reviews and comments. —  Video from Alamat via YouTube

RELATED: LIST: New P-Pop groups to 'stan' for

PINOY POP
