KZ Tandingan, Rico Blanco to open country's first drive-in concert

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) stars Rico Blanco and KZ Tandingan are set to headline the first-ever drive-in concert in the metro.

On February 13 at 6 p.m., two of OPM's greatest acts will serenade and rock the 30th Street Open Carpark at the BGC Corporate Center in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

In partnership with Globe, the concert can be heard real-time on Q Radio 105.1 or streamed live through BGC’s official Facebook page. But as they say, nothing beats a live performance.

Those who are planning to join the drive-in concert, they can exchange their P2,500 worth of single or accumulated receipts from participating Bonifacio High Street (BHS) establishments at One BHS's concierge booth for tickets.

Slots are on a first-come, first-serve basis and only four people are allowed inside a vehicle. Some restaurant booths will be available for order and delivery and QR codes with menus will be provided upon entrance at the concert grounds.

There's also an al-fresco dining experience at the Bonifacion High Street ampitheater from February 13 to 14. Guests can order take-away from any BHS restaurant or scan the QR codes available to order and arrange for pickup or delivery.

On February 14 at 7 p.m., a pyromusical display with an open-air dining experience will be put up at the 5th Avenue.

A special short film co-produced by Bonifacio Global City and Epic Media, the team behind the hit movie "That Thing Called Tadhana" and the Metro Manila Film Festival 2020 award sweeper, "Fangirl," will be released on Valentine's Day.