Malaysian R&B artist Yuna gets over a million Spotify streams, strong following from Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — 2020 was a busy year for Malaysian R&B singer-songwriter Yuna.

She came up with "Invisible," the unlikely sequel to one of her hit songs, had one of her songs included in Apple Music Malaysia’s 100 best songs, and streamed a concert live from one of Asia’s largest aquariums, Aquaria KLCC.

Not only that, she also released "Dance Like Nobody’s Watching," her newest single made available in December. All her hard work is now paying off.

Early in January, Dance Like Nobody’s Watching hit a million plays on Spotify, with more than 200,000 streams coming from the Philippines.

Good morning! Just finding out my new single Dance Like Nobody's Watching has most streams in the Philippines! Mabuhay!! Anybody has the connect to the radio / TV stations out there let me know lets keep pushing DLNW!! This is just so so cool!#YunaDLNW pic.twitter.com/S5LmYIiknG — YUNA (@yunamusic) January 15, 2021

A soulful bop, Dance Like Nobody’s Watching, or DLNW, talks about finding peace by being comfortable in one’s skin. It encapsulates the message of fully loving one’s self, without relying on anyone to do so, in a catchy, dancey tune that inspires one to get on their feet and move.

“DLNW is a song about dancing out your heartbreak.” shares Yuna. “It's based on my personal experience after going through a heartbreak. I never thought about it like that like, ‘hey, you can turn on your favorite song and dance your feelings away.’ I eventually found love for dancing and it was very liberating.”

Aside from her initial viral success online, Yuna is also known for her breakout single "Crush," which was recorded in collaboration with Usher. She then performed in Manila for the first time at Wanderland Music and Arts Festival in 2017.

Yuna also garnered a total of 49.9 million Spotify streams of her music, as seen on her Spotify Wrapped artist figures. At the moment, the Philippines remains the top country to stream DLNW.

Watch out for more releases from Yuna on Spotify. For more updates, you may follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.